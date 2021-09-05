Tesla Model S Plaid Beats Every Bugatti and Other Hypercars in Manny Khoshbin’s Fleet

More on this:

1 An Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider Will Soon Join Manny Khoshbin’s Many Bugattis

2 Here’s a Tour of the Only Three Hermes Hypercars in the World to Make You Feel Poor

3 Manny Khoshbin Drives the McLaren Elva, Calls it Insane

4 Supercar Blondie Gets to Drive the $4.5M Bugatti Chiron Hermes, Almost Wrecks It

5 Manny Khoshbin Drives the Bugatti EB 110, Says it Rides Like a Rolls-Royce