Kylie Jenner’s 3YO Daughter Gets Her Own School Bus, and It’s Not Even Her Birthday

Toddlers and young kids tend to become fixated with apparently random stuff, whether it’s the garbage truck, police cruisers, My Little Pony, or princesses and, for some time, will only accept toys, apparel and accessories with the thing that has caught their attention printed on them. But not this kid.
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s daughter, who is only three years old, has apparently become obsessed with yellow school buses. Any other parent would have just bought her a school bus toy or maybe a stuffed pillow in the shape of one, but the rapper isn’t your regular parent. So he bought Stormi an actual school bus. And it wasn’t even her birthday!
Jenner went public with the surprise gift on her Instagram Stories, posting photos of her little girl seeing the school bus for the first time. Those photos are included in the gallery above. “All Stormi has been talking about is riding a big yellow bus. Daddy surprised her,” Kylie says in one of the photos, showing Stormi touching the yellow vehicle.
The other two shots show Stormi walking inside the bus, which seems of the run-of-the-mill variety, with no modifications. Online reports claim that Scott bought it, just so Stormi could ride in it whenever she feels like it – a nice touch, considering she will probably never get to ride in a real one, on her way to school, when she becomes of school age.
One could argue, of course, that such a gift is excessive and because of it, outrageous. Surely, a toy bus would have sufficed, especially since this is a three-year-old kid we’re talking about and kids this age tend to be fickle in their likes and aversions.
Then again, this is Kylie Jenner, “self-made” certified billionaire, and Travis Scott, who is worth some $58 million on his own. Neither is known for being moderate in anything, let alone when it comes to flashy or otherwise extraordinary vehicles, so buying a school bus for a three-year-old, while excessive, is on-brand for both.
