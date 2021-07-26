Manny Khoshbin Drives the Bugatti EB 110, Says it Rides Like a Rolls-Royce

5 Evel Knievel's 1971 Cadillac Station Wagon Is Up for Grabs

Earlier in July 2021, we told you about real estate millionaire Manny Khosbhin taking delivery of the unique 1939 Bugatti 57C "Shah." The luxury classic previously owned by Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the Shah of Iran from 1941 to 1979, dropped by Khoshbin garage for a special photoshoot. 6 photos



It's no secret that Khoshbin is a Bugatti enthusiast. He owns four of the French company's supercars, but all of them are recent Veyron and Chiron models. So the EB 110 is essentially the oldest Bugatti he's driven so far, at least until he can get in the 57C "Shah."



Even though it's significantly less powerful than the Chiron and even when compared to the Veyron, Manny is quite impressed with the EB 110. Not only he says it feels like a modern supercar despite being around 30 years old, but he also claims that it's surprisingly comfortable, riding as smooth as a Rolls-Royce. And Manny knows what modern Rolls-Royce cars are all about because



He obviously loves the turbo whistle coming from the mid-mounted engine (who wouldn't?) and as soon as he gets out of the car he admits that he'll be keeping an eye out for an EB 110 to add next to his modern Bugattis. Of course, he wants the more powerful SS version.



Developed during the Romano Artioli era, the



Getting back to Manny's adventure in Petersen Museum's classic Bugattis, he promised that a test drive of the 57C "Shah" is underway, as the vintage roadster is getting its drivetrain fixed. Now that's going to be an even more interesting ride.



