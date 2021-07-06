Lambos Aren’t Exclusive Enough for the Man Who Calls the Bugatti Veyron “Basic”

To anyone with even a mild interest in cars, the name Manny Khoshbin probably rings a bell. He is a very well-off real estate entrepreneur and a passionate car collector and has made a name for himself as an influencer/YouTuber as well, mostly by showing off his gorgeous collection.
Manny is worth a reported $80 million and, while all his videos show him driving one-off or otherwise incredibly limited and very expensive cars, he somehow comes across as down to earth, especially compared to other car enthusiasts in his enviable position. So, if you have certain questions about Manny and his $30+ million car collection, he’s hoping to address at least some of them.
In his latest video, Manny takes out his two-tone Bugatti Veyron, which still rides on 2006 original wheels and is in need of a warm-up. It turns out, when you have so many one-offs cars and children, not to mention a business to run, you really have to plan ahead to make sure every car gets driving time in your busy schedule.
Speaking of the Veyron, it is what Manny would call “basic.” He compares it to his Chiron Hermes, which he had delivered at the end of last year. That Chiron is the gorgeous white-on-white Bugatti he has to move out so he can take the Veyron for a spin. This video is perhaps the best definition of what they mean by “rich people’s problems.”
During the drive, Manny does a short Q&A with his cameraman. He reveals he’s been in two crashes, once in a Rolls-Royce Ghost and once in a Tesla Model X, and that he sold off both cars afterward. Manny likes his cars to be “perfect” and, if possible, with limited availability.
That brings us to the question of why Manny doesn’t own Lamborghinis or Ferraris. The former are “not exclusive enough,” Manny says, while Ferraris are off-limits because of a 15-year spat with Ferrari bosses. Manny has never owned a Lamborghini, but he did have an F40 and a 360 Spider once. He then placed an order for a 458 and, 18 months later, received his deposit back, with the explanation that there wasn’t enough allocation to put him on the list for a car. “This rubbed me the wrong way,” Manny adds.
Since then, Manny has been collecting mostly hypercars, many of which he’s had customized and turned into one-offs.
