Manny Khoshbin Drives the McLaren Elva, Calls it Insane

The owner of a massive garage packed with Bugattis and McLarens, Manny Khoshbin is tough to impress when it comes to supercars. And that's totally understandable. When you have supercars that hit more than 250 mph (402 kph) at your disposal, Porsches and Ferraris seem slow. But it seems that the McLaren Elva, even though not as quick as a Bugatti Chiron, has what it takes to make him yell "oh my God" several times.
Manny owns quite a few McLarens, but the Elva isn't one of them. But because he's a millionaire and a potential customer, the British firm had one delivered to him for a test drive. And needless to say, the Elva took him by surprise.
You see, the Elva is not your regular McLaren supercar. Even though it shares underpinnings with the 720S, it has a completely unique front end, a speedster layout with no windshield (unless you specifically ask for one), and intricate aerodynamics.
Named after the lightweight, open-top race cars developed by Bruce McLaren in the 1960s, the Elva is essentially a track-spec supercar that doesn't make a lot of sense on public roads. And Khoshbin found out just that by revving its 804-horsepower V8 engine on the highway.
Even though he argues that it's not as quick as other supercars he owns, Manny admits that the Elva is so much fun that he's tempted to chop the windshield off every car in his garage.
He even goes as far as to say that it's "the most insane" car he's driven so far thanks to the speedster layout, which provides the coolest experience during joyrides and short trips. It's not the kind of supercar he'd take long trips in, but you can see that he's really excited to floor the gas pedal with all that wind in his face.
He screams "oh my God" no fewer than eight times throughout the video, something Manny doesn't usually do when he's driving his Bugattis and Rolls-Royces. And that says a lot about the Elva's no-nonsense and brutal character.
Introduced in 2020, the Elva comes with a twin-turbo V8 engine rated at 804 horsepower and 590 pound-feet (800 Nm) of torque behind the seats. Production was originally slated to include 399 units, but the output was reduced to 249 examples after just a few months, with McLaren citing feedback from customers who wanted a more exclusive car.
In September 2020, McLaren decided to cut Elva production again, reducing the number of units available to just 149, a sign that the Brits are having a hard time finding customers for the outlandish design. Not exactly surprising given that the Elva comes in at $1.7 million before options.
You see, the Elva is not your regular McLaren supercar. Even though it shares underpinnings with the 720S, it has a completely unique front end, a speedster layout with no windshield (unless you specifically ask for one), and intricate aerodynamics.
Named after the lightweight, open-top race cars developed by Bruce McLaren in the 1960s, the Elva is essentially a track-spec supercar that doesn't make a lot of sense on public roads. And Khoshbin found out just that by revving its 804-horsepower V8 engine on the highway.
Even though he argues that it's not as quick as other supercars he owns, Manny admits that the Elva is so much fun that he's tempted to chop the windshield off every car in his garage.
He even goes as far as to say that it's "the most insane" car he's driven so far thanks to the speedster layout, which provides the coolest experience during joyrides and short trips. It's not the kind of supercar he'd take long trips in, but you can see that he's really excited to floor the gas pedal with all that wind in his face.
He screams "oh my God" no fewer than eight times throughout the video, something Manny doesn't usually do when he's driving his Bugattis and Rolls-Royces. And that says a lot about the Elva's no-nonsense and brutal character.
Introduced in 2020, the Elva comes with a twin-turbo V8 engine rated at 804 horsepower and 590 pound-feet (800 Nm) of torque behind the seats. Production was originally slated to include 399 units, but the output was reduced to 249 examples after just a few months, with McLaren citing feedback from customers who wanted a more exclusive car.
In September 2020, McLaren decided to cut Elva production again, reducing the number of units available to just 149, a sign that the Brits are having a hard time finding customers for the outlandish design. Not exactly surprising given that the Elva comes in at $1.7 million before options.