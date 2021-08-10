Manny Khoshbin Drives the McLaren Elva, Calls it Insane

More on this:

1 Supercar Blondie Gets to Drive the $4.5M Bugatti Chiron Hermes, Almost Wrecks It

2 You Can Actually Drive the Bugatti Chiron This Summer, but There’s a Catch

3 Pagani Zonda Revolución Is Terrifying Yet Amazing to Drive

4 Manny Khoshbin Drives the Bugatti EB 110, Says it Rides Like a Rolls-Royce

5 Full Jesko Walkthrough With Christian von Koenigsegg Includes a “Bit” of Hooning