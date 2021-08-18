Here’s a Tour of the Only Three Hermes Hypercars in the World to Make You Feel Poor

Manny Khoshbin is a name that hardly needs an introduction: he is arguably the biggest Bugatti collector out there, a popular YouTuber, and a millionaire with a peculiar taste for highly customized luxury cars. He is also the owner of the only three existing Hermes edition hypercars in the world.
Being a YouTuber means Manny is willing to share his treasures with the rest of the world – on his own terms, of course. So, he invited Supercar Blondie over to his storage facility, to have a look at the Hermes hypercars sitting there.
The video below was shot on the same day when Supercar Blondie nearly crashed one of the three hypercars she was allowed to drive, the off-white Bugatti Chiron Hermes. You will find it in full below, but be warned: it’s bound to make you feel poor.
Manny has the only three Hermes hypercars in the world, and he’s duly proud about it. First, he got the Pagani Huayra, then a McLaren Speedtail, and, in 2019, after two years of waiting, the Bugatti Chiron. Each is customized in a unique, highly detailed way by Hermes (“habillé par Hermès” is how the boutique puts it in French), and he talks Supercar Blondie through some of the most outstanding details.
First off is the Chiron, on which he puts a final price tag of $4 million, of which $1 million was on the customization alone. To give you an idea of the kind of attention to detail that went into the project, Hermes also gave Manny custom driving gloves, in the same color leather as the seats. The bag in the frunk alone cost him $35,000, and there’s also a matching toolkit that Manny didn’t even know was there.
As impressive as the Bugatti is, the Pagani is even more so. In fact, Manny says, the Bugatti is his favorite to drive, but the Pagani is his favorite to look at. It’s packed with little surprises, like the hidden Hermes bags, the toolkit in the door, and it’s the most dramatic car you’re likely to see, as Supercar Blondie says.
The McLaren is striking, as well. With a full interior in dual-color vintage leather, it’s more prone to scratches and dirt, so even Manny wears a “hazmat suit” and booties to drive it. From the way he talks about it, it sounds like it’s even more difficult to maintain than the Chiron, which is done in a Hermes color called “Craie” (translates to “chalk” but is more like almond milk).
In case you’re wondering how Hermes does car customization, Manny says that you can’t really pick what you want, even though you’re the one paying for everything. As a customer, you can choose from a variety of options that they give you, or veto ideas, but that’s as far as your involvement goes. For instance, Manny wanted the Speedtail in orange but “they said no.”
In the end, he’s happy with it turned out, as well as the other two. Can’t blame him, really.
