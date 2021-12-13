Airbag Issue Triggers New Ram Recall in the U.S., 1500 Classic, 2500, 3500 Affected

The Evolution of Jaguar’s XK Six-Cylinder: An Iconic Engine Produced for 43 Years

The official dealer and owner notification is scheduled for January 13, 2022, and the fix will see technicians replace the SABIC assemblies altogether. A document released by thereveals that 33 units of the Ram 1500 Classic are included in this recall, which were made from February 1 to November 8, 2021. Another 71 copies of the Ram 2500 , assembled between January 28 and November 4, and 28 examples of the Ram 3500, which came to life from January 28 to November 5, are also being recalled.In total, there are 132 faulty trucks with a 100% estimated defect rate, which were put together with side airbag inflatable curtain (SABIC) assemblies manufactured with the incorrect amount of compressed gas. As a result, the airbags made by Joyson Safety Systems of Auburn Hills, Michigan, United States, might not deploy at all in the event of a collision, or could deploy too slowly or not enough, which would increase the risk of injury to occupants.It was actually the supplier that informed FCA, RAM’s parent company , of the issue on November 8, and one day later, the automaker kicked off an investigation that found the root cause. In mid-November, the car firm discovered the potentially affected vehicles, deciding to announce a voluntary recall, and they are not aware of accidents or injuries related to this condition, the safety agency states.The official dealer and owner notification is scheduled for January 13, 2022, and the fix will see technicians replace the SABIC assemblies altogether. The repairs will be performed free of charge, and concerned owners with question on the topic can contact FCA at 1-800-853-1403, using the recall number Y99, or the NHTSA, at 1-888-327-4236.