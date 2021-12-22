Ram Badlander Is a Badass Truck With Factory Build Quality That Will Take You Anywhere

The guys from the Tuscany Motor Company offer a tuning package for the 2022 Ram 1500 pickup truck that goes beyond the TRX version capabilities. It is said to be able to “conquer any terrain” while offering “rugged luxury.”
The package is based on the Big Horn or Laramie trim levels and combines an aggressive look with impressive off-road capabilities, all packed with Tuscany’s three-year/36,000-mile warranty and FMVSS compliance. The beast’s name says it all, being inspired by the Badlands area in South Dakota. It’s not for the first time, as Ford got the same idea for their Bronco Badlands.
To earn its name, the Ram 1500 Badlander was fitted with a BDS Premium Suspension Lift-Kit and a full Fox Racing Shocks kit with 2.5-inch Performance Elite Series coilovers. These will make the rather bland 1500 sit six inches higher than it used to from the factory. Configured with either 20 or 22-inch Badlander wheels and 37-inch BFGoodrich T/A KM3 tires, it will surely be at home on any terrain. Of course, all these updates come with appropriate speedometer and tire sensor recalibrations.
Not much has been done to the mighty 5.7-liter HEMI V8 under the hood except that Tuscany Motor Company installed a performance exhaust system for a great deep rumble. The engine still delivers 395 HP and 410 lb-ft (556 Nm) of torque to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission from ZF, which should please anyone.
About that rugged luxury in the intro, Tuscany took the liberty to install custom-made, Badlander branded leather seats. The same leather can be found on the door panels, while a full custom gauge kit replaced the standard instrument panel. The car was also fitted with tinted windows all-around, to keep out the prying eyes.
The price of this beast depends on the pickup truck that is used as a base for the build, but we can tell it’s close to the six-figure territory for a complete vehicle. This is significantly higher than the base price for the Ram 1500 Laramie, which hovers at around $50,000.
To earn its name, the Ram 1500 Badlander was fitted with a BDS Premium Suspension Lift-Kit and a full Fox Racing Shocks kit with 2.5-inch Performance Elite Series coilovers. These will make the rather bland 1500 sit six inches higher than it used to from the factory. Configured with either 20 or 22-inch Badlander wheels and 37-inch BFGoodrich T/A KM3 tires, it will surely be at home on any terrain. Of course, all these updates come with appropriate speedometer and tire sensor recalibrations.
Not much has been done to the mighty 5.7-liter HEMI V8 under the hood except that Tuscany Motor Company installed a performance exhaust system for a great deep rumble. The engine still delivers 395 HP and 410 lb-ft (556 Nm) of torque to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission from ZF, which should please anyone.
About that rugged luxury in the intro, Tuscany took the liberty to install custom-made, Badlander branded leather seats. The same leather can be found on the door panels, while a full custom gauge kit replaced the standard instrument panel. The car was also fitted with tinted windows all-around, to keep out the prying eyes.
The price of this beast depends on the pickup truck that is used as a base for the build, but we can tell it’s close to the six-figure territory for a complete vehicle. This is significantly higher than the base price for the Ram 1500 Laramie, which hovers at around $50,000.