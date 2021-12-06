Ram 1500-Based Aznom Palladium Heading to the Middle East to Make Babies Cry

2 Aznom Palladium Breaks Cover Five Days After Halloween, It Is Five Days Late

Aznom has announced that it would soon make its debut in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), at an event held in Ras Al Khaimah, the northernmost Emirate in the UAE, on December 7, with the Palladium 12 photos SUV , kW ) and 1,050 Nm (774 lb-ft) of torque. Stopping power comes from 420 mm (16.5 in) carbon ceramic rotors at the front, with four-piston calipers, and 450 mm (17.7 in) rotors at the rear, with ten-piston calipers, Aznom claims.



Deemed as a “hyper-limousine” at its grand unveiling in November of 2020, the Palladium is on the verge of being launched. The brand based in Monza, Italy, says that it has started a collaboration with Super Luxury Company of London to handle the promotion, distribution, and sales of



Yes, that’s a plural, because they have also confirmed the debut of the Serpas, Serpas Coupe, and Dolcevita at the event that kicks off tomorrow, three new creations “ready to become unique tailor-made one-off vehicles upon the customer’s request of customization and personalization.”



Despite sharing the same moniker, the Serpas (convertible) and Serpas Coupe are very different beneath the skin. The Serpas is based on the



The Dolcevita, on the other hand, is said to be "simply beautiful and fascinating." You may not be able to tell from the official sketches released by Aznom and shared in the image gallery above, next to the two Serpas and the Palladium, but it builds on the Mercedes-AMG GT, for the simple fact that it has "unmatched performance and handling." The small firm will reveal more details about its latest projects tomorrow, so stay tuned for the big debut.

