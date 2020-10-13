Aznom Palladium Shows First Glimpse at Luxury Interior

Just a couple a weeks ago a new four-wheeled wonder made its entrance, at least in name, and that’s a very big thing for a year that was generally void (with a few exceptions) of extraordinary developments in the auto sector.
Palladium is how the car is called, in fact a luxo-barge like no other, made by an Italian company by the name of Aznom. Set to be revealed in full at the end of October during the Milano Monza Open Air Motor Show, the Palladium shed this week one more layer of its secrecy, gave us a glimpse at its interior.
Fresh out of its second round of tests in northern Italy and back on the bench to get the finishing touches before the big reveal, the rear part of the car’s interior (because we’re told that’s where the real magic happens) is shown by means of two renderings (attached in the gallery above),
You see, the car is described as the world’s first “hyper-limousine,” so chances are the owner will travel in the back. They will do so, along with one other, on reclining seats, and will have access to refrigerated compartments and hidden drawers.
Being luxury, what you see in the photos is just one of the many options available. Aznom says “every choice on the materials and details will be discussed with the client in order to provide almost unlimited customizations,” so nothing new here, given the segment this one plays in.
As per the info available right now, the Palladium is a monster of a car 6 meters (19.6 feet) long and 2 meters (5.6 feet) high. It is powered by a 670 or thereabouts horsepower V8 hidden under its hood, and its exterior has been drawn in such a way as to remind people of the “luxury automobiles from the thirties.”
Chances are this Palladium is not a car built from the ground up, but more of a repurposed existing luxury automobile.
