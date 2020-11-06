Aznom Palladium Breaks Cover Five Days After Halloween, It Is Five Days Late

This may be the first time you see the Aznom Palladium, in which case, we're sorry. If being informed about everything that moves in the automotive industry is not that important to you, you might want to look elsewhere.
However, if you can't look away from oddities, then you're in the right place because this is one of the biggest of them all. Both literally and figuratively. The Aznom Palladium - not the only Aznom, mind you - has been making the news for a while now, though this is the first time it's shown itself to the world in its entirety. The fact it's done so just a few days after Halloween is fitting, but not as fitting as doing it right on October 31 would have been.
The Palladium looks like it could be the closest we'll ever get to Frankenstein's monster on wheels. You'd be excused if you thought this luxury limousine/SUV was built somewhere like Russia or the middle east, but it was actually made in Italy by a company that claims it wants to bring back the art of coachbuilding.
Indeed, the Palladium is nothing but a RAM 1500 underneath, which means all the bodywork you see is custom made. Obviously, that raises a question: why not make it prettier? Well, you try making a luxury limousine based on a pickup truck and see how it goes.
The upside of basing it on a RAM 1500 is the 5.7-liter V8 engine. In the Palladium, it develops 710 hp and 70 lb-ft (950 Nm) of torque thanks to two turbochargers. According to Aznom, the truck turned luxomobile can reach 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 4.5 seconds and keep going toward a top speed of 130 mph (210 km/h).
Despite its size (nearly 235 inches of six meters) and all the things that have been added to make it less utilitarian and more aristocratic, the Palladium is not as heavy as you'd think. Tipping the scales at 5,842 lbs (2,650 kg), it's definitely lighter than it looks.
We never thought we'd say this about a luxury car, but the Aznom Palladium could really use some bigger wheels. The amount of metal in relation to wheel size - especially at the back - looks way off. What are we talking about? The entire rear part of the vehicle is out of sorts, and some might even say the same thing about the whole car.
Well, while the exterior design will have its doubters - if Rolls-Royce ever plans to release a pickup truck, it might sue for copyright infringement - the interior is harder to fault. If you like the over-the-top leather-clad blue neon luxury lounge vibe, that is.
It's got four seats including the driver but, unfortunately, the suicide doors that were present on the early drawings of the model - one of its cool features - are now gone. The Palladium also features a weird drawer-like tailgate. Come to think of it, though, that's the least weird part about that side of the vehicle.
Aznom has not revealed the price tag for the Palladium, but considering a previous product from the Italian company also based on the RAM 1500 truck but that featured far less customization went for over $250,000, we wouldn't be surprised if we were talking six-figures here. Only ten will be made, which is good news for everyone as it significantly lowers the chances of seeing one of these in the flesh.
