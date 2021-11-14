2021 Ram 1500 TRX Drags Ford F-150 EcoBoost, Race Ends Exactly as Imagined

NASA Shows the World a Volcano Gecko on the Surface of Mars

Fourteen generations have passed since Ford introduced the F-Series in North America and started writing automotive history. In the United States, it is the best-selling pickup truck line since 1977 and has also reigned supreme without any interruption across the overall vehicle market since 1981.This started no less than four decades ago! Besides, the F-Series is also Canada’s top-delivered model line for more than half a century. Meanwhile, the Ram Trucks pickup truck lineup is allegedly young, as it has only become a staple of the newly formed brand since 2010. Sure, it’s also been in production under the Dodge Ram banner since 1980 and can trace its roots even further down in history.Anyway, they say that if you cannot beat them at their own game with the weapons you have, you should invent new ones. So, Ram made a treaty with the “devil” for one Hellcat model year only to create the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX . And beat the F-150 Raptor at its own dune-bashing war game without any further ado. Probably because the Blue Oval was busy taking care of the Bronco first deliveries debacle and making the F-150 more sustainable with the PowerBoost Hybrid and battery electric Lightning.Still, we’re besides strategies and marketing talk when at the dragstrip. And courtesy of the videographer behind the SSDracer account on YouTube, we can also check out the performance gap between a regular (but possibly tuned) 3.5-liter EcoBoost 2021 F-150 and a 2021 Ram TRX. After all, this is one of those few skirmishes that go down exactly as initially predicted.There’s just one little thing nagging us: while the video (embedded below) quality can go all the way up to 2160p (4K), the night battle setup still has a major – negative – impact. As such, the potato-like actual resolution of the camera makes it impossible to distinguish the ETs and trap speeds . Lucky for us, if anyone needed official confirmation, there’s also the victory light.