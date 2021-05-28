2022 Ram 1500 G/T Package Expected With TRX-Style Console Shifter

With the 1500 TRX, the Ram brand has proven that its half-ton pickups don’t necessarily need a rotary shifter. Someone in Michigan appears to like the console shifter of the TRX a lot because the Sport for the Canadian market, Rebel, and Laramie are expected with this feature.
The more conventional shifter will be included in the G/T Package according to 5thgenrams.com, and that’s only the beginning. Prospective customers can also look forward to paddles located behind the steering wheel, a cold air intake from Mopar, passive cold-end exhaust, 3.92 rear-axle ratio, the Sport Performance hood, bright pedals, specific decals, and a cool interior theme.
As if that wasn’t enough, the G/T Package further bundles leather on the steering wheel, power-adjustable pedals with memory, power adjustments for the front seats, leather-and-vinyl upholstery, underseat lighting, memory for the exterior mirrors, LED footwell lighting, and rear-door accent lights.
The Sport and Laramie also get ventilated front seats while all trims feature Rebel all-weather floor mats. Unfortunately, Ram hasn’t officially announced the G/T Package, which is why pricing is a mystery right now.
We don’t know how much the 2022 Ram 1500 workhorse will cost either, but don’t expect a huge change over the outgoing model. A rear-wheel-drive Laramie with the Quad Cab currently retails at $42,080 while 4x4 adds $3,500 to the tally and the Sport Appearance Package is $2,595 as long as you opt for the $1,795 Level A Equipment Group or $2,550 Level B option.
The Rebel is approximately $4,600 more, and both versions feature the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 with eTorque mild-hybrid assistance as standard. The 5.7-liter HEMI V8 with or without eTorque costs $2,995 extra, and the most expensive underhood option comes in the guise of the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 at $4,995 for 260 horsepower and 480 pound-feet (651 Nm) of torque.
On that note, the Ram family of trucks is selling remarkably well, totaling 148,837 units in the first quarter of 2021 as opposed to 126,591 for the Chevrolet Silverado. Ford remains the top dog with 203,797 units of the F-Series, which is going to receive an all-electric powertrain early next year.
