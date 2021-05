This Restored 1973 Ducati 750 GT Could End Up in Your Garage

SOHC

A 1973 variant of Bologna’s lineup is powered by a four-strokeL-twin engine that packs a displacement of 748cc and four valves. At around 7,000 rpm, the air-cooled powerplant is capable of feeding up to 60 hp to a five-speed transmission.This force is handed over to the rear wheel via a chain final drive, enabling Ducati ’s mechanical stallion to reach a top speed of 108 mph (174 kph). If you’re one of these people who can’t help but drool whenever they see a 750 GT, we’ve got some wonderful news for you. The bike you’re seeing in these photos looks as if it’s been preserved better than a precious artifact, and it’s going under the hammer!It’s being offered at no reserve on Bring A Trailer as we speak, and the auctioning period will be open for another six days (until Wednesday, June 2). At the time of this article, you’d need just over $18k to top the current bid, but we’re expecting that figure to rise in the following days. As you can probably tell, this isn’t your ordinary 750 GT , either.An experienced eye will immediately notice a vintage 750SS’ tail and saddle taking pride of place atop the subframe, while the fenders hail from a 904cc SuperSport. At the front end, you will find a dual brake disc setup from Brembo, a fresh master cylinder and refurbished forks. The cockpit features bar-end mirrors and a repurposed gauge cluster that’s been donated by a 900GTS.Furthermore, its aging L-twin mill was blessed with an extensive makeover, receiving high-compression pistons, a Dyna ignition module and desmodromic valves, as well as new clutch plates, bearings and seals, among other items. The engine exhales a little more freely thanks to a pair of stainless-steel Keihan mufflers, but the original Lafranconi units will also be included in the sale . Lastly, this custom 750 GT crawls on laced Akront wheels from Morad’s catalog, with a diameter of 18 inches on both ends.