Possible Tesla Douchery: Old Blog Entry Detailing the Benefits of Radar, Deleted

4 The Gulf Racing Livery Worn by This Custom Ducati 750SS Looks Fascinating

3 Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP Goes for MotoGP Look, Family Cuts Back on Emissions

2 Ducati Monster Gets Meaner With Factory Pixel and GP Kits

1 Germany Becomes Home of the 5,000th Ducati Multistrada V4

More on this:

This Restored 1973 Ducati 750 GT Could End Up in Your Garage

Each and every self-respecting Ducatista holds a special place in their heart for the glorious 750 GT. 22 photos SOHC L-twin engine that packs a displacement of 748cc and four valves. At around 7,000 rpm, the air-cooled powerplant is capable of feeding up to 60 hp to a five-speed transmission.



This force is handed over to the rear wheel via a chain final drive, enabling



It’s being offered at no reserve on Bring A Trailer as we speak, and the auctioning period will be open for another six days (until Wednesday, June 2). At the time of this article, you’d need just over $18k to top the current bid, but we’re expecting that figure to rise in the following days. As you can probably tell, this isn’t your ordinary



An experienced eye will immediately notice a vintage 750SS’ tail and saddle taking pride of place atop the subframe, while the fenders hail from a 904cc SuperSport. At the front end, you will find a dual brake disc setup from Brembo, a fresh master cylinder and refurbished forks. The cockpit features bar-end mirrors and a repurposed gauge cluster that’s been donated by a 900GTS.



Furthermore, its aging L-twin mill was blessed with an extensive makeover, receiving high-compression pistons, a Dyna ignition module and desmodromic valves, as well as new clutch plates, bearings and seals, among other items. The engine exhales a little more freely thanks to a pair of stainless-steel Keihan mufflers, but the original Lafranconi units will also be included in the A 1973 variant of Bologna’s lineup is powered by a four-strokeL-twin engine that packs a displacement of 748cc and four valves. At around 7,000 rpm, the air-cooled powerplant is capable of feeding up to 60 hp to a five-speed transmission.This force is handed over to the rear wheel via a chain final drive, enabling Ducati ’s mechanical stallion to reach a top speed of 108 mph (174 kph). If you’re one of these people who can’t help but drool whenever they see a 750 GT, we’ve got some wonderful news for you. The bike you’re seeing in these photos looks as if it’s been preserved better than a precious artifact, and it’s going under the hammer!It’s being offered at no reserve on Bring A Trailer as we speak, and the auctioning period will be open for another six days (until Wednesday, June 2). At the time of this article, you’d need just over $18k to top the current bid, but we’re expecting that figure to rise in the following days. As you can probably tell, this isn’t your ordinary 750 GT , either.An experienced eye will immediately notice a vintage 750SS’ tail and saddle taking pride of place atop the subframe, while the fenders hail from a 904cc SuperSport. At the front end, you will find a dual brake disc setup from Brembo, a fresh master cylinder and refurbished forks. The cockpit features bar-end mirrors and a repurposed gauge cluster that’s been donated by a 900GTS.Furthermore, its aging L-twin mill was blessed with an extensive makeover, receiving high-compression pistons, a Dyna ignition module and desmodromic valves, as well as new clutch plates, bearings and seals, among other items. The engine exhales a little more freely thanks to a pair of stainless-steel Keihan mufflers, but the original Lafranconi units will also be included in the sale . Lastly, this custom 750 GT crawls on laced Akront wheels from Morad’s catalog, with a diameter of 18 inches on both ends.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.