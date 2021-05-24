Ducati Monster Gets Meaner with Factory Pixel and GP Kits

At the end of last year, Italian bike maker Ducati released the new Monster, the “lightest, most compact” bike ever made in this family. As the two-wheeler is getting ready to hit the roads in large numbers – the Monster is one Ducati’s best-selling models – the company just let loose some of the customization options it has in mind for the new range.
As per the announcement made, Ducati offers two add-on kits and two decal sets for the bike, but also some custom parts meant to enhance the model even further.
The Pixel kit is meant to give the monster an even meaner appearance thanks to the special tank cover, seat side panels, seat cover, headlight fairing and front mudguard. It is accompanied by the GP kit, which plays the racing card with tank cover and seat side panels that remind one of the Ducati Corse, the bike maker’s racing division.
Both kits are available for all three colors the bike comes in, and are complemented by two sticker kits, Corse and Logo. More details can be found on the bike maker’s online configurator.
Available in two variants for the U.S. market (Monster and Monster+), the two-wheeler comes with a 166 kg (366 pounds) dry weight, and a 937cc twin-cylinder L-shaped engine that is capable of developing 111 hp at 9,250 rpm.
The design pretty much stays true to the family the bike comes from. It is, in fact, a nod to the first Monster of 1993, only with all the required modern technologies, ranging from ABS Cornering to Wheelie Control and from a 4.3-inch TFT screen to three riding modes. The bikes sports a bison-back fuel tank, a circular headlight, and the naked look we’re so used to.
On the American market, the Monster sells for $11,895, while the Monster+ variant retails from $12,195.
