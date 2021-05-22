The Story of the Original Mustang: The Final Three Model Years (1971–1973)

This 2008 Ducati 1098R is Heading to Auction With 4k Miles on The Odometer

Let’s set things straight from the very beginning; the 2008 Ducati 1098R is an absolute treasure. 24 photos DOHC L-twin leviathan that features four desmodromic valves per cylinder and an astronomical displacement of 1,198cc. This unforgiving piece of liquid-cooled machinery will be more than happy to summon a peak horsepower figure of no less than 180 wild ponies at 9,750 rpm.



On the other hand, a monstrous torque output of up to 99 pound-feet (134 Nm) will be supplied when the tachometer hits 7,750 revs. The oomph travels to a chain final drive via a six-speed transmission, enabling Bologna’s behemoth to accelerate from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 3.2 electrifying seconds. Furthermore, the



The powertrain modules are enveloped in a tubular steel trellis frame, which is supported by 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted forks at the front and a fully-adjustable TTXR monoshock at the rear, both of which hail from Ohlins’ range. Stopping power is handled by dual 330 mm (13 inches) brake discs and four-piston Brembo calipers on the front wheel, along with a single 245 mm (9.7 inches) rotor and a two-piston caliper on the other end.



Finally, the Italian brute will tip the scales at a mere 373 lbs (169 kg) on an empty stomach. If you dig



For the time being, you'll need just over 15,000 bucks to get your hands on this two-wheeled predator. If you'd like to submit your bid, you may do so until Sunday afternoon (May 23), when the auctioning period will end. Well, here's your chance to own that ruthless superbike you've been dreaming about!