Every Inch of the New Ducati Monster Detailed in New Gallery

In December last year, Italian bike maker Ducati pulled the veils off what will probably be its most important model for 2021: the new Monster. Coming in to fill the shoes of its predecessors, the new incarnation of the bike boasts some impressive specs, but until now we didn’t have that many Ducati official photos to admire the two-wheeler in.
That changed this week, as the Italians decided it’s time to throw into the wild every inch of the Monster, beautifully captured in close-up or less so shots.
The new Monster is the latest interpretation of a line that came to be in 1993. It proved to be immensely successful, with the counter now reading over 350,000 Monster sales since inception. And given the specs of the new one, chances are the success story of the moniker will continue.
The lighter body of the bike (166 kg/366 pounds dry) is no longer powered by the 821cc engine used on the previous incarnation but by a bigger, 937cc twin-cylinder L-shaped powerplant. It, too, is lighter, despite the larger displacement, and it pumps out 111 hp at 9,250 rpm.
Designed as a nod to the first Monster of 1993, the bike comes with a bison-back fuel tank, a circular headlight, and an overall naked appearance. Ducati fitted it with all the technology it could muster, ranging from ABS Cornering to Wheelie Control.
The bike’s performance can be adjusted depending on needs in one of three riding modes, namely Sport, Urban, and Touring. Selecting one of them can be done using the handlebar controls and the 4.3-inch TFT screen.
The new Ducati Monster is expected in dealerships as soon as April. Over here in the U.S., there are two versions on the table, namely the Monster and the Monster Plus. The former has a starting price of $11,895, while the latter will retail from $12,195.
