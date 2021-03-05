2021 Ducati Monsters Start Crawling Out the Factory Doors, Available From April

Ducati planned to break the mold with the unveiling of the new Monster motorcycle back in December last year. At least on paper, it succeeded, as the specs for the “lightest, most compact” bike of its family are impressive. All we have to do is see if the real-world numbers match.
And there’s no reason to suspect they won’t. Ducati gave birth to the sports naked Monster range all the way back in 1993. Since then, the moniker has grown into a monstrous force, selling no less than 350,000 units, each generation becoming its own market hit.
The new one is getting ready to do the same from next month when the first examples are expected to reach dealerships across the world. And there's no going back now, as the Italian bike maker announced on Thursday, March 4, that production lines for the Monster have begun rolling over in Italy.
Weighing in at 166 kg (366 pounds) dry, the new Monster is powered by the new Testastretta 937cc twin-cylinder L-shaped engine, which replaces the 821cc used on the previous incarnation. 2.4 kg (5.2 pounds) lighter than before, the powerplant is rated from the factory at 111 hp at 9,250 rpm.
The new Monster was designed in such a way as to be reminiscent of the first one from three decades ago, and it sports elements like the bison-back fuel tank and the circular headlight, among others.
Unlike the 1993 version, though, this one is packed with advanced technology, including ABS Cornering, Traction Control, and Wheelie Control. Three riding modes are available for the new Monster, namely Sport, Urban, and Touring, each of them selectable through the handlebar controls and the 4.3-inch TFT screen.
For the American market, the Monster sells from $11,895, but that, of course, can go higher depending on options and colors. The slightly more pretentious Monster Plus kicks off at $12,195.
The new one is getting ready to do the same from next month when the first examples are expected to reach dealerships across the world. And there's no going back now, as the Italian bike maker announced on Thursday, March 4, that production lines for the Monster have begun rolling over in Italy.
Weighing in at 166 kg (366 pounds) dry, the new Monster is powered by the new Testastretta 937cc twin-cylinder L-shaped engine, which replaces the 821cc used on the previous incarnation. 2.4 kg (5.2 pounds) lighter than before, the powerplant is rated from the factory at 111 hp at 9,250 rpm.
The new Monster was designed in such a way as to be reminiscent of the first one from three decades ago, and it sports elements like the bison-back fuel tank and the circular headlight, among others.
Unlike the 1993 version, though, this one is packed with advanced technology, including ABS Cornering, Traction Control, and Wheelie Control. Three riding modes are available for the new Monster, namely Sport, Urban, and Touring, each of them selectable through the handlebar controls and the 4.3-inch TFT screen.
For the American market, the Monster sells from $11,895, but that, of course, can go higher depending on options and colors. The slightly more pretentious Monster Plus kicks off at $12,195.