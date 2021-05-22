1 1990 Ford Mustang GT Hides Potentially Insane Engine, Is Looking for a New Home

2021 Mustang Mach 1 GTA V Mod Looks Surprisingly Real, Interior Is Spot On

One of the best things about GTA V is the support for mods and add-ons, essentially giving gamers the possibility to customize the game just the way they want. 9 photos



One of the most recent add-ons that reached the web this month brings the new 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 to Grand Theft Auto V, and at the first glance, the effort modder



The add-on comes with high-quality graphics for the engine bay, the interior, and the trunk, and it also features an animated engine and exhaust, with breakable windows, hands-on steering wheel, and working dials.



Furthermore, the



While you can find all the instructions on how to install the add-on in GTA V, worth knowing is that you need a custom config because otherwise, your game would crash after extracting all files in its root folder. Also, make sure you read the instructions in the archive because some special steps are required to enable the dynamic indicators for this car.



The model and the textures are borrowed from Forza Horizon 4, but the way everything works is pretty impressive, to say the least.



The most recent update for the mod, also released only a few days ago, brings the version to 1.0.2 and includes even more refinements, such as front turn signals that are now there and working correctly, as well as high beams that light up as expected. And given that modders out there are working non-stop on new GTA V goodies, it’s really no surprise that millions of people are still playing this 8-year-old game.One of the most recent add-ons that reached the web this month brings the new 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 to Grand Theft Auto V, and at the first glance, the effort modder LightningJet357 has put into getting the car right is impressive, to say the least.The add-on comes with high-quality graphics for the engine bay, the interior, and the trunk, and it also features an animated engine and exhaust, with breakable windows, hands-on steering wheel, and working dials.Furthermore, the Mustang comes to GTA V with reflectors, interior buttons, and gauges that light up at night automatically, therefore reproducing the cabin of the real model down to the smallest detail.While you can find all the instructions on how to install the add-on in GTA V, worth knowing is that you need a custom config because otherwise, your game would crash after extracting all files in its root folder. Also, make sure you read the instructions in the archive because some special steps are required to enable the dynamic indicators for this car.The model and the textures are borrowed from Forza Horizon 4, but the way everything works is pretty impressive, to say the least.The most recent update for the mod, also released only a few days ago, brings the version to 1.0.2 and includes even more refinements, such as front turn signals that are now there and working correctly, as well as high beams that light up as expected.