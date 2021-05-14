This Billionaire Just Bought Tickets for the ISS, Ahead of SpaceX Moon Flight

3 The Gulf Racing Livery Worn by This Custom Ducati 750SS Looks Fascinating

2 Slammed Widebody 1991 Acura NSX Is a Genuine One-Off With Fast & Furious Looks

1 1967 Ford Mustang Is a Brand-New Gone in 60 Seconds-Correct Eleanor

More on this:

Lightly Modified 1988 Ducati 750 F1 Wants to Be Your New Mechanical Companion

You’ve still got a chance to submit your bid for this splendid bike, but you will have to act quickly. 27 photos SOHC L-twin engine that prides itself with a displacement of 748cc and two desmodromic valves per cylinder. The Italian warrior delivers 76 hp when the tachometer hits 9,000 spins per minute and a generous torque output of up to 53 pound-feet (72 Nm) is fed to a five-speed transmission at about 7,000 rpm.



A chain final drive is tasked with enabling the mill’s force to reach the rear 18-inch wheel, resulting in a top speed of 128 mph (206 kph). Additionally, Bologna’s untamed bull covers the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in just 4.6 seconds. Now, if you’ve been dreaming about owning one such entity, you’ll be delighted to learn that a mildly customized ‘88 MY



The bike you’re looking at here is auctioned on Bring A Trailer as we speak, and the bidding period is still open for the next few hours. Over the course of its lifespan, the fiend has only been ridden for 9,000 miles (14,484 km), so it’s fairly safe to assume this bad boy is in top condition. For the time being, the current bid on this two-wheeled superstar is $9,600.



At the rear end, you will find a single Showa shock absorber and a double-sided aluminum swingarm replacing the factory components. The standard hoop was removed to make way for a wider alternative, with a diameter matching that of its front sibling—16 inches, to be precise. Both wheels have been enveloped in grippy Sport Demon rubber from Pirelli’s range.



Furthermore, an aftermarket two-into-one exhaust system and K&N air filters help the L-twin behemoth breathe a little more freely. The carbs were tuned to suit the aforementioned items, while the original turn signals have been discarded in favor of fresh counterparts on both ends. You have every reason to check A factory-spec 1988 Ducati 750 F1 awakens thanks to an air-cooledL-twin engine that prides itself with a displacement of 748cc and two desmodromic valves per cylinder. The Italian warrior delivers 76 hp when the tachometer hits 9,000 spins per minute and a generous torque output of up to 53 pound-feet (72 Nm) is fed to a five-speed transmission at about 7,000 rpm.A chain final drive is tasked with enabling the mill’s force to reach the rear 18-inch wheel, resulting in a top speed of 128 mph (206 kph). Additionally, Bologna’s untamed bull covers the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in just 4.6 seconds. Now, if you’ve been dreaming about owning one such entity, you’ll be delighted to learn that a mildly customized ‘88 MY 750 F1 is currently up for grabs.The bike you’re looking at here is auctioned on Bring A Trailer as we speak, and the bidding period is still open for the next few hours. Over the course of its lifespan, the fiend has only been ridden for 9,000 miles (14,484 km), so it’s fairly safe to assume this bad boy is in top condition. For the time being, the current bid on this two-wheeled superstar is $9,600.At the rear end, you will find a single Showa shock absorber and a double-sided aluminum swingarm replacing the factory components. The standard hoop was removed to make way for a wider alternative, with a diameter matching that of its front sibling—16 inches, to be precise. Both wheels have been enveloped in grippy Sport Demon rubber from Pirelli’s range.Furthermore, an aftermarket two-into-one exhaust system and K&N air filters help the L-twin behemoth breathe a little more freely. The carbs were tuned to suit the aforementioned items, while the original turn signals have been discarded in favor of fresh counterparts on both ends. You have every reason to check this gem out right away.