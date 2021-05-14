1967 Ford Mustang Is a Brand New Gone in 60 Seconds-Correct Eleanor

There are a lot of movie-famous cars out there, but few of them are known by their human name. The “Gone in 60 Seconds” 1967 Ford Mustang is one of them, the Eleanor of every car lover’s lips.
The car driven (stolen) by Nicholas Cage in the 2000 movie is so famous and sought after that an entire industry was built around it. We have two officially licensed shops in the business of making replicas, and countless other nondescript garages and John Does trying their hand in coming up with worthwhile copies.
The one sitting before us now is an officially licensed Eleanor, built from the ground up by one of the two official shops, R3 Performance Products. It is probably the newest one out there, showing just 250 test miles (402 km) on the odometer, but most importantly comes with so many movie-correct pieces of hardware that one could easily be fooled they're driving the real deal.
Having started life as a 1967 Ford Mustang, the car was reconstructed by hand using new Ford-licensed Classic Series body shell sheet metal and, we’re told, entirely new parts supplied by Brand New Muscle Car.
The car boasts a paint scheme in Axalta DuPont Black and comes with movie-correct Pepper Gray Le Mans stripes. Everything about it, from the lower driving lights to the functional stainless-steel side exhaust has been made to replicate the original.
The interior comes with the correct factory seats wrapped in optional leather, rocks a Lecarra 18-stud wood and aluminum steering wheel, the official BNMC dash gauges, and even correct TCP aluminum foot pedal covers. As a touch of modernity, the Mustang has been gifted with CD/DVD, navigation, Bluetooth and XM satellite radio.
There are a number of optional extras that have made it into the build, like independent front suspension, frame connectors and a 4-link rear suspension. The engine is a 408ci (6.7-liter) V8 mated to a 5-speed manual transmission and good for 450 hp.
The particular Eleanor is for sale during the Barrett-Jackson auction in Las Vegas in June. There’s no estimate as to how much it is expected to fetch, and it goes without reserve, but one must keep in mind that aside the car itself, a few extras are thrown into the mix: a framed Gone in 60 Seconds movie poster with the autograph of Nicholas Cage, a licensed certificate signed by movie producer Denice Shakarian Halicki, and a full-color start-to-finish build book.
