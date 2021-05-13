Slammed Widebody 1991 Acura NSX Is a Genuine One-Off With Fast & Furious Looks

Street racing culture goes back several decades in Japan as well as the United States. There have always been differences, though. U.S. street racing is largely defined by drag racing, whereas in Japan, these illegal public battles tend to stretch well beyond a quarter-mile, with some events being all about maxing your car out.
Regardless, the recipe as far as Japanese imports are concerned has always been the same. You gain “street cred” by lowering your sports car as much as possible before adding a body kit, a large wing, and preferably a bunch of engine mods, too, although that’s not always the case.
Take this 1991 Acura NSX, for example. It’s getting auctioned off through Bring a Trailer, and as far as we can tell, it probably doesn't put down much more than its factory standard 270 hp (274 PS) and 210 lb-ft (285 Nm) of torque, courtesy of a transverse 3.0-liter V6 engine mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.
Still, at least it looks the part, and there’s certainly nothing stopping its next owner from modifying the engine to the point where the bite begins to mirror the bark. Speaking of visuals, its aluminum Downforce widebody kit is said to have been installed before the car was repainted in red. The black roof meanwhile adds contrast, as do the bronze wheels and red-painted calipers.
Other highlights include the custom air suspension system, which features two Viair air compressors and an Air Lift Performance controller, but also tinted windows, wiper and nozzle delete, and a Difflow rear diffuser.
The interior, meanwhile, houses Bride reclining cloth seats with gray center sections, carbon fiber trim on the center stack, custom floor mats, red contrast stitching, and a custom three-spoke Mugen steering wheel with an NRG quick-release hub. Also present are features like climate control, cruise control, an aftermarket shift knob, backup camera, and an Eclipse AVN head unit with sat nav.
To summarize, this is by no means a mint condition car, but we’re quite certain the seller won’t have a lot of trouble finding it a new home. Who says "no" to a tuned NSX anyway?
