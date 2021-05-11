4 Sole Surviving Lykan HyperSport from Fast and Furious 7 Is Looking for New Owner

You May Want to Consider Adopting This Tastefully Restored 1974 Ducati 750GT

Imagine waking up every day to find this gem waiting for you in the garage.



If you happen to be interested in owning this piece of



The Italian brute is brought to life by a bevel gear-driven SOHC L-twin powerplant that packs four valves and a sizeable displacement of 748cc. At around 7,700 rpm, the air-cooled engine will feed 57 horses to a five-speed transmission, which enables the force to reach the rear 18-inch wheel via a chain final drive.



Now, the bike you see in these photos isn’t just extremely well preserved; it also features an array of performance upgrades that are certainly worth mentioning. For instance, its twin-cylinder mill was subjected to a comprehensive makeover, receiving high-performance pistons, a revised clutch mechanism, and a Dynatek electronic ignition module.



Handling improvements are achieved thanks to a pair of Works Performance shock absorbers installed at the rear end and a dual brake rotor setup with Brembo discs up front. Additionally, the saddle has been meticulously reupholstered using top-grade leather.



