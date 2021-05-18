All-New Ram 1500 Pickup Arrives Down Under to Feast on Utes

After a final validation trip across the country, the all-new Ram 1500 pickup is finally ready to enter showrooms in Australia, coming off the production line at the Melbourne Manufacturing Facility. These trucks arrive Down Under as left-hand drive models but are then remanufactured to right-hand drive by Ram Trucks Australia.
To make sure everything checks out, FCA committed to over 50,000 hours of pre-built development time to go with 80,000 km (50,000 miles) of rolling road testing. Before a green light for full-volume production could be given, the RHD Ram 1500 also needed to pass a side impact test successfully, which it did.
“The all-new 1500 DT marks the culmination of a detailed planning, development, remanufacturing and testing program with our local and global partners, including Fiat Chrysler Automobiles,” said Ram Trucks Australia exec Jeff Barber. “The DT version now swells our 1500 range to five diverse models, from the price-leading Express Quad to Crew Cab, Warlock II and now DT versions of Laramie and Limited.”
Ram Trucks Australia is the world’s only FCA-authorized manufacturer of right-hand-drive Ram trucks, a relationship which began back in 2013. All these trucks are international-spec models, uniquely coded for the Australian market, featuring over 400 new locally sourced parts.
Every gasoline-powered 1500 model features a 5.7-liter Hemi V8 engine with cylinder deactivation. Furthermore, the all-new 1500 DT Laramie and Limited models now get FCA’s new eTorque mild-hybrid technology, combining a belt-drive motor generator unit with a 48-volt battery pack. Ultimately, it produces 390 hp (395 PS) and 410 lb-ft (556 Nm) of torque.
Inside, you get to enjoy the full-length dual-pane panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated leather seats, plus a premium Harman Kardon sound system with a 900-watt surround-sound amplifier, 10-inch subwoofer, and active noise cancellation. Then there’s the Uconnect 4 system with its 12-inch touchscreen display featuring the 360-degree Surround View Camera, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and more.
Other highlights include the Active-Level four-corner air suspension, electric auto-deploy side steps, and 22-inch wheels.
The all-new Ram 1500 DT-series is priced from $114,950 AUD ($89,654 USD) if you want the volume-selling Laramie, while the 1500 Limited and Limited Launch Edition are priced at $139,950 AUD ($109,152 USD). Those are some really expensive trucks.
“The all-new 1500 DT marks the culmination of a detailed planning, development, remanufacturing and testing program with our local and global partners, including Fiat Chrysler Automobiles,” said Ram Trucks Australia exec Jeff Barber. “The DT version now swells our 1500 range to five diverse models, from the price-leading Express Quad to Crew Cab, Warlock II and now DT versions of Laramie and Limited.”
Ram Trucks Australia is the world’s only FCA-authorized manufacturer of right-hand-drive Ram trucks, a relationship which began back in 2013. All these trucks are international-spec models, uniquely coded for the Australian market, featuring over 400 new locally sourced parts.
Every gasoline-powered 1500 model features a 5.7-liter Hemi V8 engine with cylinder deactivation. Furthermore, the all-new 1500 DT Laramie and Limited models now get FCA’s new eTorque mild-hybrid technology, combining a belt-drive motor generator unit with a 48-volt battery pack. Ultimately, it produces 390 hp (395 PS) and 410 lb-ft (556 Nm) of torque.
Inside, you get to enjoy the full-length dual-pane panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated leather seats, plus a premium Harman Kardon sound system with a 900-watt surround-sound amplifier, 10-inch subwoofer, and active noise cancellation. Then there’s the Uconnect 4 system with its 12-inch touchscreen display featuring the 360-degree Surround View Camera, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and more.
Other highlights include the Active-Level four-corner air suspension, electric auto-deploy side steps, and 22-inch wheels.
The all-new Ram 1500 DT-series is priced from $114,950 AUD ($89,654 USD) if you want the volume-selling Laramie, while the 1500 Limited and Limited Launch Edition are priced at $139,950 AUD ($109,152 USD). Those are some really expensive trucks.