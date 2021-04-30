Ram 1500 Crambury "Lowrider" Is a Showstopper, Rides on 26-Inch Wheels

5 94-Mile 1969 Chevrolet K10 Took Three Years to Build, Pricier Than a Corvette C8

When you're as eager as we are to see the 2021 SEMA show bringing the custom festivities we missed last year (the 2020 edition was canceled due to the global health crisis), you always find the time to look back at some of the standout machines that graced the event's 2019 edition. Case in point with the 2019 Ram 1500 you see here, which is nicknamed Crambury for obvious reasons. 6 photos



For the record, these toys trace their roots to the mid-1940s, when Mexican-American youngsters over in California modded their vehicles while aiming to draw attention by riding low and slow. And while legislation banned such customization about a decade later, it only took one year for hydraulic suspension systems to allow the community to overcome this obstacle since the ground clearance could be adjusted on the fly.



Meanwhile, the lowrider culture has also expanded to Japan, but we're here to talk about a mutation revolving around trucks and SUVs: as the popularity of these machines continues to rise, we expect to see more and more of them joining the asphalt-low scene.



The factory 5.7-liter HEMI has received a custom air intake that can put on a show all by itself, while the custom exhaust allows the V8 to express its feelings and emotions. In addition, the eye-catching factory finish that is Delmonico Red Pearl now covers the entire real estate (aprons, front grille and mirror caps).



As for the interior, it features a custom two-tone leather finish with a tan and brown appearance. The first shade is also used for the suede headliner, as well as many other aftermarket touches, audio obviously included.



Brandon Burrell, the North Carolina-based photographer and videographer who owns this unique Ram, has been capturing the might of modded machines on camera for many years, SEMA show included, while having had his work featured on the cover of multiple magazines. That said, there's no need to wonder where the inspiration for the build came from—you'll find his Instagram account below.



