Fresh off the Factory Floor, 2021 Bronco Badlands Already Fetching $60K Used

The newest generation of the Ford Bronco is an SUV that's ascended past automotive enthusiasm and is now a status symbol as much as it is a 4x4. Demand and hype around these novel off-roaders are still in the stratosphere, dodgy-fitting roof arrangements aside.
With that in mind, you'd think garaging one up and keeping it nice and valuable is the go-to game plan. But evidently, not everyone's game plan, as the user Automind from Saint Claire, Michigan, has theirs for sale on carsandbids.com.
Of course, the auction site in question is the brainchild of Doug DeMuro. Not many cars and trucks get a special blurb penned by one of the internet's forefront auto YouTubers, but this 2021 Badlands Edition Bronco sure does.
"I love the new Bronco for its fantastic combination of retro styling, amazing capabilities, and modern technology and performance," DeMuro said of this Bronco. "This particular example is finished in my very favorite new Bronco color, and it's a desirable 4-door model – so you can hit the trails with the whole family."
Amazingly, this 2021 Bronco only has 13 miles on the odometer. We doubt it will stay that low for very long, but on the off chance it does, it'd sure be worth a pretty penny someday in the far-off future. At least as much as a numbers-matching example of the old Bronco is these days.
This full-sized variant of the Bronco features the twin-turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 engine that jets 330 horsepower and 415 lb/ft of torque. Alongside all the bells and whistles that any trendy modern car can't go without. That includes a 12-inch touch screen infotainment screen, 360-degree camera, and the Sasquatch off-road package with 35-inch, off-road tires with locking differentials and Billstein shocks.
With a current bid of $59,100, the seller will make their money back and then some. What a sweet package all around.
