2021 Ford Bronco Badlands and Mercedes-AMG One Shown in Forza Horizon 5 New Gameplay Video

Exciting news for Forza fans, as Microsoft has just taken the wraps off the Forza Horizon 5’s cover. During the gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream, PlayGround Games announced the 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands and the Mercedes-AMG One will be featured on the game’s cover. 7 photos



The inclusion of the



Finally, Microsoft announced the upcoming launch of the Forza Horizon 5 Limited Edition Xbox Wireless Controller, which is inspired by the powder fireworks that go off at the in-game Horizon Festival.



The limited-edition controller features a transparent yellow finish, with a custom-colored, visible rumble motor and lighting effects that play off the Xbox button. It also includes textured grips on the triggers and bumpers, as well as custom bottom and side dimple patterned grips inspired by perforated style performance car steering wheels.



To top it off, those who purchase the Forza Horizon 5 Limited Edition Xbox Wireless Controller will also receive an exclusive DLC for the Forza edition car, a cosmetic item, and a victory emote, which can be downloaded once the game launches later this year. The controller is now available for pre-order for $75.



While Xbox Game Pass players can play the standard edition of Forza Horizon 5 for free at launch, those who buy the Premium version will get Early Access starting November 5 and all the DLC. Forza Horizon 5 is releasing on November 9, and players can choose from Standard, Deluxe, and Premium versions of the game.



