Forza Horizon 5 Map Finally Includes a Proper Highway

Forza Horizon 5 is one of the most anticipated games of the year, and needless to say, the closer we get to its launch in November, the more information makes its way to the web, fueling all the excitement that Microsoft and Playground Games themselves started with the official announcement.
A few days ago, however, Forza fans finally got their hands on something they’ve been drooling over ever since everybody found out the next iteration of the game would be set in Mexico: the map.
Just as expected, the Forza Horizon 5 map comes with significant improvements over its sibling in Forza Horizon 4, but there’s something that everybody is likely to love when the game launches in the fall.
It looks like Forza Horizon 5 is finally getting a proper highway, and if you’re a fan of the franchise, you certainly know how important this is for drag races.
While it’s not a secret that FH4 left a lot to be desired in this regard, I think the last time Playground Games got the highway right was in Forza Horizon 2, though it goes without saying others enjoyed things just the way they were in other versions too, especially if they weren’t necessarily interested in drag racing.
But Forza Horizon 5 will be getting a proper highway, and this screenshot posted on reddit shows it compared to the one in the current game (of course, it's just an imaginary comparison, since the two games are set in different places). Clearly, it’ll allow for better drag racing, though it remains to be seen if traffic is going to be a problem or not.
Obviously, Playground Games could easily prevent this by simply reducing the traffic on the fast lane, but these are all tidbits we’re unlucky to figure out until we get our hands on Forza Horizon 5 ourselves.
In the meantime, this new title seems to bring substantial improvements in almost every little area, so expect drag racing to become a more important part of the gaming experience offered by FH5.
