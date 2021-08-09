Forza Horizon 5 Full Map Revealed, New 2020 Toyota Supra GR Shown Off

Forza Horizon 5 is still many months away, which is frustrating for fans of franchise. Playground Games, the team behind the game, doesn’t make the wait easier with all the new videos and information about Forza Horizon 5’s new biomes and card that it puts out almost every month.
During the latest episode of Let’s Go! Playground Games showcased new details about Forza Horizon 5, including amazing gameplay, new biomes, a new car, and the full map of the game. The 30-minute video shows off the sandy desert, living desert and rocky coast biomes of Mexico. Then, we get to see a race in Mulege Town, and, obviously, the reveal of the 2020 Toyota Supra GR, the first Forza Horizon 5 new car announced after E3 2021.
The biggest surprise for fans of the series is not the in-game reveal of Toyota’s sports car, but the fact that Playground Games managed to convince the car manufacturer to lend it a real-life 2020 Toyota Supra GR to show off during the episode.
Naturally, we also get to see how a heavily modified version of the 2020 Toyota Supra GR drives on the sandy desert and rocky coast. In case you’re wondering, you don’t have to do anything to drive the 2020 Toyota Supra GR in Forza Horizon 5. Playground Games announced that all players, regardless of the platform they choose to play the game, will receive the car for free when Forza Horizon 5 launches.
Finally, we get a few more details about some of the effects in Forza Horizon 5, such as tier smoke and other driving effects, which have been further expanded in comparison with the previous titles in the series.
Forza Horizon 5 will be available for free on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC via Xbox Game Pass for PC and Ultimate on November 9. Also, if you're already an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, then you can already pre-install the game.
