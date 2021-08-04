5 The End of Forza Horizon 4? No New Cars Coming, Full Focus Now on FH5

Listen to the Engine Sounds in All Forza Horizon Versions Compared to FH5

Forza Horizon 5 is coming in the fall as one of the most anticipated game releases of the year, and needless to say, it sports massive updates in almost every single regard. 11 photos



And while I’m not going to provide any spoilers because the engine sound is music to our ears in the first place, let me tell just this: all the efforts that Playground Games has put into getting this right in Forza Horizon 5 are clearly paying off, and hopefully, the full game would be at least as cool as seen in all the trailers released lately.



The engine sounds are specifically recorded for FH5, so they are as close to reality as possible, and according to studio officials, there are over 320 new car sounds that have been added to the existing library imported from Forza Horizon 4.



Furthermore, Playground Games has focused specifically on the sound produced by each engine according to the modifications it received. In other words, upgraded engines would sound differently from stock ones, as the final purpose is to provide an audio experience that feels as natural as possible.



Forza Horizon 5 is projected to launch on November 9, and obviously, it’ll be available not only on new-gen Xbox consoles but also on the Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs. The game will also make its way to Xbox Game Pass on day one.



