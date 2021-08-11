Watch: Forza Horizon 5 Gameplay Videos Featuring 2020 Toyota Supra and Mitsubishi Evo X

4 Forza Horizon 5: Which Version Should You Get?

One of the most anticipated game releases of 2021, Forza Horizon 5 is getting a lot of love from Microsoft. Each month, fans of the series are treated with at least two streams that show new information about some of the game’s features, new cars, new locations, and much more.The most recent live event ran by the folks at Playground Games dates from early this week, but if you missed it, we have great news. YouTuber Don Joewon Song obtained the raw recording from the Forza Horizon 5 stream , which showcased the 2020 Toyota Supra and revealed the game’s full map and released it in 4K without any interruption from the hosts.There are 20 minutes of 4K gameplay footage split into two videos that focus on the 2020 Toyota Supra , Mitsubishi Evo X gameplay, and the game’s map that was revealed during Playground Games’ live event.Fans of the 2020 Toyota Supra get an in-depth look at the customization options, including the Toyota heritage kit and the wide body kit from HKS. New rims and new body kits, plus new racing gameplay footage are shown in the video as well.The second video shows a full two-lap race on the Mulege Town circuit using the most requested car in Forza history, the Mitsubishi Evo X GSR . The video also touches on many other aspects related to the game’s map, including the reveal of all the 31 different landmarks on the map, along with 5 drag strips and possibly two airports.Speaking about the map, Forza Horizon 5’s map is 50% bigger than Forza Horizon 4’s map, so players can explore no less than 107 km2 rather than just 71 km2.Th folks at Playground Games don’t usually upload very high-quality videos on their channel, so these uncut 4K videos are truly amazing to watch, not just for Forza fans, but also for everyone who enjoys racing games.Forza Horizon 5 will be available for free on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC via Xbox Game Pass for PC and Ultimate on November 9. Subscribers of Microsoft’s monthly service can already pre-install the game.