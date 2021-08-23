Here Are All Forza Horizon 5 Cars Confirmed So Far

Forza Horizon 5 is clearly one of the most anticipated games of the year, and without a doubt, Playground Games does an excellent job when it comes to keeping the excitement at really high levels.
Since the studio officially announced the game, Forza Horizon 5 has regularly made the headlines thanks to various teasers, official information, and gameplay videos, all of them released not only to provide fans of the franchise with a closer look at what’s to come but also to fuel the buzz regarding its launch.
A video published on YouTube by The Aussie Gamer reveals the full list of cars confirmed so far in all the content released by Playground Games so far, and as it turns out, there are 80 of them.
While we won’t share all of them for obvious reasons, as you can watch the video to see the entire list, it’s worth highlighting that among the confirmed models, there’s also the 2016 Dodge Viper ACR, the 2021 Ford Bronco, as well as the 1968 Ford Mustang 2+2 Fastback.
Playground Games is expected to add no less than 500 cars in this new Forza Horizon title, and without a doubt, this is one of the ingredients making FH5 such a highly anticipated release.
And speaking of the release, the new Forza, which this time is set in Mexico, is projected to launch on November 9, and just as expected, it’ll be available on both Xbox and PC. As far as consoles are concerned, Forza Horizon 5 will support both current and new-gen models, and Microsoft has already confirmed the game is coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one.
The full list of cars already confirmed to be part of Forza Horizon 5 is available in the video below, and you can also watch the official announcement trailer embedded right below this text.
