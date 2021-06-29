2021 Ford Bronco Badlands 2.3 EcoBoost's 0-60 Time Is Surprisingly Chirpy

Why in the world would anyone care about the 0-60 mph acceleration time of an SUV equipped with an off-road package? Well, we'd love to give a better answer, but we're afraid the best we can do at the moment is "because they do."
Nobody knows who's to blame for this 0-60 obsession the automotive industry appears to be locked in, and we're pretty sure there isn't one brand or model that single-handedly carries the blame. It was most definitely a joint effort, a craze joined by more and more manufacturers as they thought they could better their competition.
It probably all boils down to the fact that it provides a simple means for the public to put together a hierarchy among the plethora of models that are available today. Even though there other metrics that should in theory be much more relevant to the buyer (efficiency, safety, 40-80 mph acceleration), the industry decided on the 0-60 and, at least for the moment, it seems like it's here to stay.
The 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands with the 2.3-liter four-cylinder EcoBoost engine makes no sporty claims. Yet, with 275 hp (300 on premium fuel) and 315 lb-ft/425 Nm (325 lb-ft/440 Nm on premium fuel) of maximum torque, it makes just enough power to make people wonder how quickly it's able to accelerate.
Bear in mind the Bronco is a heavy vehicle. In Badlands trim, the four-door version weighs in at just about 5,000 lbs (2,270 kg), so the extra power from the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 should come in handy. Add the fact this 2.3 EcoBoost uses the seven-speed manual transmission, and you have the worst possible scenario for the Bronco. Oh, and since it's a Badlands unit, it also has the off-road 32-inch tires, which are hardly ideal for traction.
It doesn't look like the Bronco will make a great drag racing machine, and yet by off-road-oriented SUV standards, the Ford model manages a more than decent 8.74 seconds on a poor surface road and with two people inside. We figure an 8.5 in more favorable conditions doesn't sound too farfetched.
You can watch the run for yourself in the clip below and listen to several comparisons with the Wrangler that should have Jeep pretty worried. You'll also get to enjoy hearing the 2.3 EcoBoost engine, which is probably the best-sounding four-cylinder unit this side of an AMG A 45 S.
It probably all boils down to the fact that it provides a simple means for the public to put together a hierarchy among the plethora of models that are available today. Even though there other metrics that should in theory be much more relevant to the buyer (efficiency, safety, 40-80 mph acceleration), the industry decided on the 0-60 and, at least for the moment, it seems like it's here to stay.
The 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands with the 2.3-liter four-cylinder EcoBoost engine makes no sporty claims. Yet, with 275 hp (300 on premium fuel) and 315 lb-ft/425 Nm (325 lb-ft/440 Nm on premium fuel) of maximum torque, it makes just enough power to make people wonder how quickly it's able to accelerate.
Bear in mind the Bronco is a heavy vehicle. In Badlands trim, the four-door version weighs in at just about 5,000 lbs (2,270 kg), so the extra power from the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 should come in handy. Add the fact this 2.3 EcoBoost uses the seven-speed manual transmission, and you have the worst possible scenario for the Bronco. Oh, and since it's a Badlands unit, it also has the off-road 32-inch tires, which are hardly ideal for traction.
It doesn't look like the Bronco will make a great drag racing machine, and yet by off-road-oriented SUV standards, the Ford model manages a more than decent 8.74 seconds on a poor surface road and with two people inside. We figure an 8.5 in more favorable conditions doesn't sound too farfetched.
You can watch the run for yourself in the clip below and listen to several comparisons with the Wrangler that should have Jeep pretty worried. You'll also get to enjoy hearing the 2.3 EcoBoost engine, which is probably the best-sounding four-cylinder unit this side of an AMG A 45 S.