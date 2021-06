EVs Being Cleaner Than ICE Cars Is Not a Matter of If: It Depends on When

People who try to prevent or at least delay the shift to electromobility often claim that electric cars are dirtier than combustion-engined vehicles. That has been debunked multiple times, including when a consortium with companies such as Aston Martin, Bosch, Honda, and McLaren tried to claim EVs were only cleaner after 50,000 miles. That’s because battery pack production makes electric car manufacturing emit more carbon dioxide. Yet, a creation of Argonne National Laboratory will help end these discussions once and for all.