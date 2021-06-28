Watch Tesla Model S Plaid Do 0-60 in 2.18 and Quarter-Mile in 9.22 on the Street

We don't know how many Model S Plaids Tesla has already delivered, but judging how some pretty high-profile people in YouTube who ordered theirs the moment the books opened did not get it yet, we'd assume the numbers aren't exactly great.
However, the fact there are already dozens of videos showcasing the EV's impressive potential out there is as surprising as a ginger person getting sunburnt after a day in Sahara—you don't just buy the world's quickest production car and keep quiet about it, do you?
So far, though, most clips have shown the Model S Plaid fall considerably short of its official figures. Considering what happened with Motor Trend and their experience with the car, it was probably expected, yet it's not exactly what people—not to mention potential buyers—want to see. They don't want a car that can do 0-60 in under two seconds only under very special (and hard to find) circumstances. What if they brag about it to their friends, and when one just happens to have a Dragy or VBox with them, it'll show 2.6 seconds or so? It's not like the friend's Camry can do better, but still.
Well, this clip posted by YouTube user "Situation Plaid" shows what is undoubtedly the best run we've seen so far, especially on the street (so with no prepping and road-legal tires). The owner says their Dragy (GPS performance measuring device) kept complaining about "low satellite" during the run, casting a bit of doubt over its accuracy. However, pause the clip at any relevant moment, and you'll see the speed on the EV's instrument cluster matches the one recorded by the device.
Given that we're talking about tenths and hundredths of a second, it's always best not to get too excited and wait for the much more precise measurements offered by the telemetric system of a drag strip. In the meantime, though, have anyone who's wondering how quick the Plaid is on regular asphalt check out this video. It's still not under two seconds, but the 9.22-second quarter-mile at 153 mph (246 kph) is thoroughly impressive.
