Double Guinness World Record-Breaker Goes Alpine Biking on the Edge in Italy

He’s a professional cyclist and a double Guinness World Record breaker, including the one for the fastest 1,312 miles (400m) hurdles on a bicycle. Austrian trials mountain biker Tom Oehler shows us how to make via ferrata on your bike. No error is allowed. 7 photos



Oehler wanted to put his 20 years of riding experience to use and went on a quest to find the most exposed and extreme trails in the Italian mountains, to show the world what it takes to ride on the edge.He chose the Dolomite mountains as his route, as he wanted a high, unusual location, as stated in an interview for Red Bull . Oehler shot an entire video of him riding in the Dolomites and used various locations with high alpine trails. He had to sleep in freezing temperatures, cope with the high altitude and make room between narrow routes, rocky terrains, and peaks that were over 9,800 ft (3,000 m) high.As seen in his head spinning video, the route chosen by the professional cyclist leaves no room for mistakes, or else is bye, bye and fall into the abyss. But alpine riding is not a strange concept for the 37-years old Austrian. In fact, as stated by himself, it’s his favorite field and he has a strong trials background. Tom explained that he finds it easy to ride trails that would be considered challenging for others with a different background.Tom Oehler is from Linz, Austria, and began participating in cycling competitions in 1997. He set a Guinness World Record for highest bike jump (3m/9.8 ft). He also broke the 400m Trial Bike Hurdles, obtaining the fastest time: 44.62 seconds.Oehler thinks that mountains are the perfect contrast to street trialing and he loves the feeling of silence and peace they are offering. He also rode in Nepal and Kurdistan.