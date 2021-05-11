DIRT 5 Red Bull Revolution to Launch With Tons of Free Content

DIRT 5 is set to receive a major new update later today, and the best of all is that all content coming as part of this new release is completely free for everybody.
Called DIRT 5 Red Bull Revolution, the new update bundles cross-platform matchmaking support, which means the game now brings together players from all platforms. In other words, it no longer matters if you and your friends play the game on different platforms, like Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, because you can now join the same lobby and then race together as long as this new feature is enabled.
Then, today’s update comes with plenty of Red Bull goodness, such as eight fresh liveries, including for the Audi S1 EKS RX quattro, MINI John Cooper Work Buggy by X-raid, Peugeot 3008 DKR Maxi, and Volkswagen Race Touareg 3. The Peugeot 208 WRX comes with three new Red Bull liveries, including the designs used by Timmy and Kevin Hansen in the FIA World Rallycross Championship.
Playground fans are getting wet and stormy weather conditions for arenas in Arizona, South Africa, and Italy.
In addition, Codemasters says it has also included a highly requested feature, namely ghost lap times.
“In Time Trial and Playgrounds (Gate Crasher), you’ll have the option to display relevant lap times from the global leaderboard, straight onto the track: the global fastest lap, the global closest lap to your time, the closest lap time from your friends, or your own personal best time. See the racing lines, figure out where you can shave off the seconds, and rise up the ranks by defeating the ghosts of real-world players from the same platform,” the company explains.
As with all updates, the new release also comes with a series of additional bug fixes and optimizations, so overall, DIRT 5 should be a lot more polished starting today.
As said, the Red Bull pack will go live for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC in just a few hours, while Google Stadia players will receive all of the above later this year.
