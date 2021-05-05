Art of Rally to Launch on PlayStation 5 This Year

When it comes to racing games, there are several big releases scheduled to take place this year, with the first one likely to see the daylight as soon as the next month at E3.
Microsoft could therefore take the wraps off Forza Horizon 5, though as far as PlayStation owners are concerned, their most anticipated title has already been pushed back to 2022. It’s Gran Turismo 7, the game that was originally projected to go live in 2021 but which has been delayed for one year because of the global health issue and the impact it has generated on the development process.
In the meantime, there are other racing games making their way to PlayStation, and one of them was announced earlier today.
It’s Art of Rally, a title that’s already available on PC and which is projected to launch on PlayStation at some point in the summer. Art of Rally, which is a beautiful minimalist racing game, will land on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 and will also include the Kenya update that was announced earlier this year.
At this point, it’s not yet clear if Art of Rally would come to consoles with any special features, though we should expect DualSense haptics on PlayStation 5 to therefore take advantage of the new-generation experience powered by Sony’s hardware.
No specific ETA has been shared regarding the availability of Art of Rally on PlayStation, but additional information should be provided as we get closer to the summer launch.
In the meantime, Sony still has a hard time dealing with the PlayStation 5 demand, as the shortage is yet to be resolved in some regions, including in Europe.
The company says the PS5 is indeed selling like hotcakes, but on the other hand, it’s not a secret that the global chip shortage has also contributed to very constrained PS5 inventory, and unfortunately, we still have no idea when this is all supposed to come to an end.
