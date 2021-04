Keen to try out #DIRT5 on PS4? Good news!



Codemasters has decided to offer DIRT 5 free of charge for a limited time on PlayStation 4, so just head over to the PlayStation Store to claim it and download the game right now.Worth knowing, however, is the whole thing is just a limited-time promo, so the game is free until April 5 and only on Sony’s gaming console (PlayStation 5 not included).This isn’t the first time Codemasters makes DIRT 5 free to play, and certainly, it won’t be the last. Back in March, the game was available at no charge for a full weekend for PC games on Steam, so this time, the studio is trying to appeal to console owners with its new promo.The announcement comes just at the right time, as DIRT 5 has recently received update 4.01 , which includes plenty of goodies that are worth trying as part of this free-to-play offer.For example, there’s the new Uproar Content Pack (only available at no cost for Amplified Edition and Year One Upgrade versions), but also new night modes for Arizona and Italy Playgrounds.Worth trying are also the new official liveries for BMW M1/Procar, Subaru WRX STI RX Supercar, Subaru Impreza S4 Rally, and Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI, as well as the private lobbies that now support up to eight players that can join using an invite and then race with custom settings.After the free weekend comes to an end, DIRT 5 can be downloaded only after buying, but the good news is the game is available with a major discount until April 29. PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners can buy it this month for just $23.99, down $36 from the standard $59.99 price in the PlayStation Store.