GTA Player Improves Loading Time by 70%, Gets $10,000 Reward

Grand Theft Auto V isn’t necessarily a racing game, though cars play an essential role in the overall experience regardless of the platform.
And with the right mods, the cars in GTA could end up looking stunningly real, which is more than surprising given the game launched no less than eight years ago.
GTA Online has remained one super-popular mode even after so much time since the launch, and as it turns out, the gaming community out there can also contribute with new ways to make it better.
The latest to do so is GitHub user tostercx, also known as t0st, who has found a way to make GTA Online load some 70 percent faster than it currently does. And it all comes down to a very simple trick.
Since it’s a 2013 title, GTA V uses just a single thread of the CPU to load the online mode, so eventually making the most of the capabilities in the latest processors could substantially reduce the waiting time until you get to race against players in the multiplayer world.
Rockstar confirmed that t0st’s findings are indeed accurate, though the company did not acknowledge the 70 percent loading time improvement. On the other hand, this simple trick has convinced Rockstar to roll out an official patch that would indeed cut loading times, with the update to go live rather sooner than later.
"After a thorough investigation, we can confirm that player t0st did, in fact, reveal an aspect of the game code related to load times for the PC version of GTA Online that could be improved. As a result of these investigations, we have made some changes that will be implemented in a forthcoming title update,” the parent company was quoted as saying.
The GitHub user who figured out how to improve the GTA Online loading time has also received a $10,000 reward as part of a program that’s typically aimed at security reports.
GTA Online has remained one super-popular mode even after so much time since the launch, and as it turns out, the gaming community out there can also contribute with new ways to make it better.
The latest to do so is GitHub user tostercx, also known as t0st, who has found a way to make GTA Online load some 70 percent faster than it currently does. And it all comes down to a very simple trick.
Since it’s a 2013 title, GTA V uses just a single thread of the CPU to load the online mode, so eventually making the most of the capabilities in the latest processors could substantially reduce the waiting time until you get to race against players in the multiplayer world.
Rockstar confirmed that t0st’s findings are indeed accurate, though the company did not acknowledge the 70 percent loading time improvement. On the other hand, this simple trick has convinced Rockstar to roll out an official patch that would indeed cut loading times, with the update to go live rather sooner than later.
"After a thorough investigation, we can confirm that player t0st did, in fact, reveal an aspect of the game code related to load times for the PC version of GTA Online that could be improved. As a result of these investigations, we have made some changes that will be implemented in a forthcoming title update,” the parent company was quoted as saying.
The GitHub user who figured out how to improve the GTA Online loading time has also received a $10,000 reward as part of a program that’s typically aimed at security reports.