Huge DIRT 5 Update Launching Today with New Cars and Events

DIRT 5 is about to receive one of the largest updates in a long time, as March 30 is the day when the game would get two separate packs available for players around the world.
First and foremost, it’s the new Uproar Content Pack which will include several new cars, such as Duke Coupe, Jackson Adventurer, and Jackson Eulogy, as well as 25 Career events in various scenarios like New York, Nepal, Italy, and South Africa.
There are two new sponsors in this pack, namely PUMA and Offroad Xtreme, and they bring new liveries, player profile options, and custom livery patterns.
Worth knowing, however, is that the Uproar Content Pack is only available free of charge for players who won the Amplified Edition of Year One Upgrade, while everybody else will have to pay $12.49 for it from their digital store.
The Update 4.00, on the other hand, brings lots of goodies for everybody, this time available without a fee.
There’s a new After Dark Playgrounds Update coming in this update, including night-time options for Italy and Arizona.
“Another 20+ items will be added to the custom arena creator mode, all of which come to life at night. Look for bold colour palettes, fireworks, new variants of checkpoints, loops and jumps, and even a multi-coloured disco floor for Gymkhana spin zones! All players will have access to the items via a new tab in Create mode, and all players can take on Playgrounds featuring the new content in Discover mode,” the official release notes reveal.
There are classic liveries for the BMW M1 Procar, Subaru WRX STI RX Supercar, Subaru Impreza S4 Rally, and Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI.
And of course, there are plenty of other visual and technical improvements, so after installing Update 4.00, some of the glitches you previously noticed while playing DIRT 5 should no longer be there.
