Rugged Topo Teardrop Camper Could Be the Last Trailer You Ever Buy

4 Project Cars Uses BMWs to Showcase Its Next-Level Graphics

3 Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know

1 These 1967 and 1968 Ford Thunderbirds Spent 30 Years in Storage, Look Stunning

More on this:

Mysterious Electric Pack DLC Coming to Project CARS 3

Project CARS 3 received a new DLC only a few weeks ago, but the developing company might already be working on a brand-new release by the looks of things. 1 photo



On the other hand, the listing is as mysterious as it gets, and this time, it’s up to each and every one of us to decrypt the coded message and figure out what the new Electric Pack DLC is supposed to bring new. That's because Slightly Mad Studios has used uncanny wording to describe what Project CARS 3 will get with the Electric Pack DLC, though we still expect to receive three new cars and one circuit.



For example, the circuit is called Dressing Gown, and at first glance, the name doesn’t reveal anything about it. However, there’s also a good chance Slightly Mad Studios is hiding some information behind these unusual cryptic words.



And of course, the name of the new cars to be part of this DLC are not available just yet, though it’s pretty clear from its name the focus would be on EVs.



As you can see, the Electric Pack DLC is still a mystery for now, but expect more details to be shared soon, especially because this is the final pack coming to Project CARS 3.



The folks over at Slightly Mad Studios have obviously remained fully tight-lipped on everything, so fingers crossed for more information to be discovered shortly. While Slightly Mad Studios has provided no official information, a listing discovered in the Achievements section of Steam’s Project CARS 3 page indicates a so-called Electric Pack is on its way, and there’s a chance the release would happen rather sooner than later.On the other hand, the listing is as mysterious as it gets, and this time, it’s up to each and every one of us to decrypt the coded message and figure out what the new Electric Pack DLC is supposed to bring new. That's because Slightly Mad Studios has used uncanny wording to describe what Project CARS 3 will get with the Electric Pack DLC, though we still expect to receive three new cars and one circuit.For example, the circuit is called Dressing Gown, and at first glance, the name doesn’t reveal anything about it. However, there’s also a good chance Slightly Mad Studios is hiding some information behind these unusual cryptic words.And of course, the name of the new cars to be part of this DLC are not available just yet, though it’s pretty clear from its name the focus would be on EVs. Project CARS 3 already comes with a series of electric cars that you can take for a spin, such as the Lotus Evija , but most likely, Slightly Mad Studios wants to expand the lineup in this regard and add new models with the upcoming LDC.As you can see, the Electric Pack DLC is still a mystery for now, but expect more details to be shared soon, especially because this is the final pack coming to Project CARS 3.The folks over at Slightly Mad Studios have obviously remained fully tight-lipped on everything, so fingers crossed for more information to be discovered shortly.