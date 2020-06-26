This 1963 Corvette Z06 "Holy Grail" Sat for 46 Years, Now Getting Second Chance

Project CARS 3 Launch Date Officially Revealed

Project CARS 3 has officially been confirmed earlier this month, and an official trailer provides us with an early glimpse at what to expect when the game launches for everyone. 7 photos



And now it looks like we finally got a confirmation of the release date, with the Project CARS official Twitter account revealing that the new title of the franchise is projected to go live on August 28.



The game, which will launch on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, is expected to come with more cars, upgrades, and customization options. There are also new tracks in this new title.



The official



“What you asked for is here. Skill-based matchmaking and new modes incl. Quick Race and Scheduled Races. SMS set up daily fun races—just register, qualify, get matched against ideal opponents and get racing,” the team working on the game said. “The world’s most elite-brands return to #ProjectCARS3 along with an exciting new mix of classic, new, and never-before seen road and race machinery. Race them all on fully-licensed and inch-perfect tracks with over a dozen new to the franchise.”



In addition, it looks like Project CARS 3 is getting a livery editor, which is something that gamers absolutely love in other racing games like Gran Turismo. With the livery editor, you should be able to create your own custom wrap for a specific car, and there’s a chance you’ll also be allowed to share it with other players either in the game directly or on the web.



No specifics have been offered on the PC requirements until now.



