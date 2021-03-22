New Real Racing 3 Update Includes Venom F5, Audi R15 RDI, Porsche RS Spyder Evo

Real Racing 3 is about to receive another major update, and this time, the changelog includes the addition of not one but five different cars that most people are going to love.
First and foremost, it’s the Hennessey Venom F5, which will be available for 1,000 gold and as a reward in the new Venom F5 event that kicks off on March 23, with the last chance to start on April 7.
Then, it’s the 2017 Acura NSX, which will be available for 450 gold, as well as the Audi R15 TDI and the Aston Martin DBR1-2, both of which will be included as rewards for Race Day: Festival.
On the other hand, the Aston Martin DBR1-2 can also be received in the LMP Tour, a new event kicking off on April 19 that also includes the aforementioned Audi as a reward too.
Last but not least, EA is also adding the Porsche RS Spyder Evo as part of this latest update.
The update will include a new motorsport series, namely the LMP1 2009 Season, which you can compete in with the Audi R15 TDI and the Aston Martin DBR1-2, and the LMP2 2009 Season that only allows the Porsche RS Spyder Evo.
New bonus series have been announced as well. The first is the Full Throttle Free-For-All, which includes the Bugatti Chiron Sport, Koenigsegg Agera RS, and Hennessey Venom F5, while the second is Road Revolutions and allows gamers to experience the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51, Ford Shelby GT350R, and Acura NSX (2017).
As said, the Hennessey Venom F5 update is scheduled to launch on March 23 on all supported platforms, with the new events to kick off at the said dates.
You can head over to this page to check out the full release notes of the latest Real Racing update, and of course, make sure you download the newest update from the app store on your device.
