The 510 Sport From Pininfarina and Schaefer Yachts Is the Ultimate Day Boat

4 Genius Recreates Need for Speed Trailer Using Real-Life Footage

1 Master the Art of Sliding Sideways with Absolute Drift, Now Free for Download

More on this:

DIRT 5 3.0 Update Launches Today With Lots of Goodies

EA has recently taken over Codemasters , but for the time being, the company just goes on with its regular operations, including delivering updates for its existing titles. 1 photo



First and foremost, the DIRT 5 3.0 update includes the Energy Content pack, which comprises four different cars. Those are the Alpine A110 Sports X, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, GMC Sierra Pre-Runner, and Porsche Taycan Turbo S. All are available in all game modes and come alongside a career expansion.



Then, Codemasters has included a Junkyard Playgrounds Pack, which brings 20 different newly themed Playground items to use in the Create mode, as the company itself explains in the official



As far as the new liveries are concerned, the cars getting them are the Ford RS200, Ford Escort ES Cosworth, and Peugeot 205 T16 Evo 2. The new Playground location is Italy.



Needless to say, the update also includes several other refinements and bug fixes, so for example, Codemasters has addressed reports of FPS drops and stutters when playing the game on a



DIRT 5 3.0 brings additional tweaks for PC users if AMD Ryzen CPUs are installed, while the mouse will now disappear automatically from the screen when the game is running.



There are plenty of fixes for Xbox users, too, including one that concerns crashes encountered during Ice Breaker events or on the start screen. The latter problem mostly impacted Series X and S players who important save data from the Xbox One version.



The new update is going live today, and the Energy Content Pack detailed above is available free of charge if you own the Year 1 Edition of the game. If you want to get the pack separately, it costs $12.49. DIRT 5 is getting a new major update today, and this time it’s provided with massive new goodies, starting with new liveries and ending with a new Playgrounds venue.First and foremost, the DIRT 5 3.0 update includes the Energy Content pack, which comprises four different cars. Those are the Alpine A110 Sports X, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, GMC Sierra Pre-Runner, and Porsche Taycan Turbo S. All are available in all game modes and come alongside a career expansion.Then, Codemasters has included a Junkyard Playgrounds Pack, which brings 20 different newly themed Playground items to use in the Create mode, as the company itself explains in the official release notes As far as the new liveries are concerned, the cars getting them are the Ford RS200, Ford Escort ES Cosworth, and Peugeot 205 T16 Evo 2. The new Playground location is Italy.Needless to say, the update also includes several other refinements and bug fixes, so for example, Codemasters has addressed reports ofdrops and stutters when playing the game on a PS5 DIRT 5 3.0 brings additional tweaks for PC users if AMD Ryzen CPUs are installed, while the mouse will now disappear automatically from the screen when the game is running.There are plenty of fixes for Xbox users, too, including one that concerns crashes encountered during Ice Breaker events or on the start screen. The latter problem mostly impacted Series X and S players who important save data from the Xbox One version.The new update is going live today, and the Energy Content Pack detailed above is available free of charge if you own the Year 1 Edition of the game. If you want to get the pack separately, it costs $12.49.