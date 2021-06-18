Four-Time Winner of the Tour de France Rides 147 Miles in Less Than Nine Hours

Here’s how you get to win the Tour de France four times. Chris Froome shows us what it takes to become a world champion in cycling, with a training session of over 147 miles (237 km) covered in less than nine hours. And not just anywhere, but in the mountains.
The day he found out he would ride the Tour de France supporting Michael Woods , the champ decided to waste no time and went for a grueling ride recorded on Strava. The saddle took him and some teammates in the French Alps where they rode for 8:41 hours, covering a distance of more than 147 miles (237.2 km).
The cyclist climbed a total of 5,161 meters (around 16,900 ft) of elevation, at an average of 27.3 kph (around 17 mph). His average power was 200 watts, peaking at 1,209 watts. He kept it below 1,000 m (3,280 ft) of altitude for the most part except for the last 40 km (24.8 miles) when he started the ascent.
Froome was confirmed a few days ago to ride the Tour de France this year, as a road captain, supporting Israel Start-Up Nation leader Michael Woods, as reported by Cycling News. Froome will be part of the eight-member team and he stated that this year, his ambitions won’t be as team leader. Instead, the British cyclist wants to offer his support and experience to best serve as road captain for the team.
Froome had it rough the last couple of years, since his accident in 2019, at the fourth stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné race. The cyclist crashed into a wall at high speed while training for the race and had to be hospitalized due to a fractured right femur, several fractured ribs, and a fractured elbow.
Froome changed teams this winter and moved from the Ineos Grenadiers to the Israel Start-Up Nation. He’s continuously worked on getting in shape.
