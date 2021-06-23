Tide Goes to Space, Will Solve Galactic Issue of Astronauts’ Dirty Laundry

5 1896 Slavia Bike with No Brakes Takes on Tour de France Stage

4 Skoda Presents the Enyaq Sportline iV With Up to 195 kW (262 hp)

2 Four-Time Winner of the Tour de France Rides 147 Miles in Less Than Nine Hours

1 2021 Skoda Enyaq iV Undercuts the VW ID.4 by £155 in the UK

More on this:

Skoda Stays Loyal to the Tour de France, Supports the Event for the 18th Time

Skoda Auto doesn’t break the tradition and will support once again the Tour de France, for the 18th time. 6 photos



Part of the Tour de France Skoda fleet will be SUV will serve as the Red Car for Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme. It will be used by Prudhomme to give safety instructions and to direct the race. For some stages, the director will use the lead vehicle with a plug-in hybrid drivetrain.



The Czech



Tour de France enthusiasts will receive constant updates about the race through the Tour de France app, for which Skoda is also a partner.



The Skoda brand will also be involved in the design of the winner crystal trophy that will be shown off on the Avenue des Champ-Élysées. The trophy will be created with the help of Peter Olah, head of interior design at Skoda Auto.



Skoda is proud to keep committed to the event and states that supporting the



The 2021 Tour de France competition starts on June 26 with the Grand Départ in Brest. The 21-stage race will cover a distance of more than 2050 miles (3,300 km) and will end on July 18. This will be the 108th edition. As recently announced by the Czech carmaker, Skoda will be the official main partner in this year’s cycling competition, which is no surprise, since the automobile manufacturer has assumed this role since 2004. Skoda will provide mobility by deploying a total of 250 vehicles that will help various teams and the organizers of the cycling classic.Part of the Tour de France Skoda fleet will be Skoda Enyaq iV , Octavia and Octavia iV, as well as the Superb iV. Also honoring the tradition, Skoda’s first all-electric Enyaqwill serve as the Red Car for Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme. It will be used by Prudhomme to give safety instructions and to direct the race. For some stages, the director will use the lead vehicle with a plug-in hybrid drivetrain.The Czech car manufacturer will also sponsor the Green Jersey for the leader in the points classification, as it has been doing since 2015.Tour de France enthusiasts will receive constant updates about the race through the Tour de France app, for which Skoda is also a partner.The Skoda brand will also be involved in the design of the winner crystal trophy that will be shown off on the Avenue des Champ-Élysées. The trophy will be created with the help of Peter Olah, head of interior design at Skoda Auto.Skoda is proud to keep committed to the event and states that supporting the Tour de France has been one of the cornerstones of their activities in sports sponsorship starting 2004, according to Martin Jahn, Skoda Board Member for Sales and Marketing.The 2021 Tour de France competition starts on June 26 with the Grand Départ in Brest. The 21-stage race will cover a distance of more than 2050 miles (3,300 km) and will end on July 18. This will be the 108th edition.

load press release