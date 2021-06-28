Tesla’s Recall In China Adds a Sound To TACC, Shows Chinese Journalist

Chang uses the video to clarify the difference between TACC and Autopilot. TACC controls solely the vehicle’s speed and did not have any warning apart from an icon on the central infotainment screen. Activating it demanded just a tap down on the right lever. Autopilot controls the steering and the speed and demands two taps on the same lever.The Chinese government demanded Tesla to fix the operation of TACC because it could have a higher speed than the one in which the car was going. If the driver tapped down the right lever by accident – such as in a sharp turn – the vehicle could accelerate and lead to a "misjudgment of vehicle control" and crashes.After watching Chang’s video, one could wonder if adding beeps to activating TACC would change anything to a sudden acceleration episode. Depending on the set speed and where the acceleration happens, it may not be as effective as redesigning the lever to avoid accidental operation.It is essential to mention that Tesla vehicles are known for their impressive acceleration capacity. When that ability presents in an unwanted and unexpected situation, it may lead to relevant safety hazards. It will be worth watching if the Chinese government will consider Tesla’s recall enough to prevent them.