Tesla’s Recall In China Adds a Sound To TACC, Shows Chinese Journalist

Tesla announced a recall for 285,520 Model 3 and Model Y in China. It consists of an OTA (over-the-air) update to prevent the unwanted activation of the “active cruise control.” This could be the cause for multiple accidents reported in China as SUA (sudden unintended acceleration) crashes, such as the one that led the protester Zhang Yazhou to jump on top of a Model 3 at the Auto Shanghai 2021. Now, the Chinese journalist Yan Chang shot a video to show what the 2021.4.18.5 update did: it added a sound to TACC (Traffic-Aware Cruise Control) operation.
Chang uses the video to clarify the difference between TACC and Autopilot. TACC controls solely the vehicle’s speed and did not have any warning apart from an icon on the central infotainment screen. Activating it demanded just a tap down on the right lever. Autopilot controls the steering and the speed and demands two taps on the same lever.
The Chinese government demanded Tesla to fix the operation of TACC because it could have a higher speed than the one in which the car was going. If the driver tapped down the right lever by accident – such as in a sharp turn – the vehicle could accelerate and lead to a "misjudgment of vehicle control" and crashes.
It is essential to mention that Tesla vehicles are known for their impressive acceleration capacity. When that ability presents in an unwanted and unexpected situation, it may lead to relevant safety hazards. It will be worth watching if the Chinese government will consider Tesla’s recall enough to prevent them.
