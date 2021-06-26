Watch the Tesla Model S Plaid Sprint from 60 to 130 MPH in Less Than 5 Seconds

The Model S Plaid has been advertised as the quickest Tesla yet. We've seen it run nine-second quarter-mile sprints at the drag strip and now the owner of the same car published a video showing how fast the EV accelerates from 60 to 130 mph (97 to 209 kph). Needing fewer than five seconds to complete the sprint, the Plaid is indeed the quickest vehicle Tesla has put on public roads so far.
The footage is only a few seconds long and it appears that the owner tested the EV's acceleration on a public road. We advise against hitting 130 mph outside a highway, but it's mesmerizing to see how quick the sedan is between these two benchmarks. The owner says it "feels like teleportation" and I tend to agree. The Plaid's acceleration looks out of this world on camera.
If you're into specific numbers, the all-electric sedan charges from 60 to 130 mph in 4.98 seconds. A figure that's probably better than most supercars out there. Things become even more impressive if we add up the car's 0-to-60 and 60-to-130 mph sprints.
Officially, the Plaid hits 60 mph in 1.98 seconds, but that happens on a specially prepped surface. On a regular surface, it will get up to speed a tad slower. MotorTrend, for instance, managed a 2.28-second sprint.
With a bit of simple math, we get a 0-to-130 mph sprint of 7.26 seconds. But the figure should be even lower with a proper run and not just adding up numbers. Anyway, that's quicker than regular gasoline cars from 0 to 60 mph and quick enough to give some modern supercars something to worry about in a 0-to-124 mph (200 kph) race. The McLaren Senna, for instance, hits 124 mph from a standing start in 6.8 seconds.
The Plaid is also significantly quicker than competitors like the Porsche Taycan Turbo S. The German EV hits 124 in 9.6 seconds, which is more than two seconds slower.
Of course, these numbers don't mean much beyond bragging rights that automakers like to flaunt on spec sheets, but it's cool to see the Model S Plaid live up to the hype.
Check out the EV's quick acceleration below, along with other speed-related and equally spectacular footage from the same owner.
Check out the EV's quick acceleration below, along with other speed-related and equally spectacular footage from the same owner.