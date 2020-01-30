Elon Musk Suggests 400-Mile Range Possible for the Redesigned Tesla Model S

Tesla is riding high into 2020. The Model 3 prepares to surpass the Nissan Leaf as the best-selling EV of all time, Model Y deliveries are just around the corner, and Gigafactory Berlin is currently being constructed in Germany.
The Model Y also happens to be more efficient than it was initially believed, now rated at 315 miles on a full charge of the lithium-ion battery. Elon Musk, however, has bigger ambitions with the full-size Model S and Model X.
During the financial call for the fourth quarter of 2019, the head honcho acknowledged that the EPA’s certified numbers haven’t been updated. “We’re rapidly approaching a 400-mile range for Model S,” said Musk as per Green Car Reports. In regards to the Plaid three-motor powertrain coming to the sedan and utility vehicle, Musk summed up the performance as “insane.”
If you take a look through the Environmental Protection Agency’s website, the Model S Long Range trumps the competition with 373 miles of range. The Model X with the same specification is much obliged to drive for up to 328 miles before recharging, outclassing the Model Y AWD Long Range as well.
The core chemistry of the 18650 cells in the Model S and Model X batteries has been improved over the years. This is the primary reason Tesla bests the competition even though there’s not much of a difference in the size of the battery. The Model 3 and Model Y, on the other hand, utilize 2170 cells.
Last time we’ve heard any newities about the 2021 redesign, the Model S and Model X are expected to feature “two new battery types” to complement the Plaid three-motor powertrain. Heaven only knows what that means if you remember the S has a capacity of 100 kWh. But wait, there’s more!
The interior of the S and X is likely to switch from a vertical touchscreen to a horizontal setup, mirroring the design of the 3 and Y. This change may also translate to fewer physical buttons, a cost-cutting measure that works rather nicely in the Model 3 and Model Y because it’s a minimalist design.
