Elon Musk Suggests 400-Mile Range Possible for the Redesigned Tesla Model S

The Model Y also happens to be more efficient than it was initially believed, now rated at 315 miles on a full charge of the lithium-ion battery. Elon Musk, however, has bigger ambitions with the full-size Model S and Model X.During the financial call for the fourth quarter of 2019, the head honcho acknowledged that the EPA’s certified numbers haven’t been updated. “We’re rapidly approaching a 400-mile range for Model S,” said Musk as per Green Car Reports . In regards to the Plaid three-motor powertrain coming to the sedan and utility vehicle, Musk summed up the performance as “insane.”If you take a look through the Environmental Protection Agency’s website, the Model S Long Range trumps the competition with 373 miles of range. The Model X with the same specification is much obliged to drive for up to 328 miles before recharging, outclassing the Model YLong Range as well.The core chemistry of the 18650 cells in the Model S and Model X batteries has been improved over the years. This is the primary reason Tesla bests the competition even though there’s not much of a difference in the size of the battery. The Model 3 and Model Y, on the other hand, utilize 2170 cells.Last time we’ve heard any newities about the 2021 redesign, the Model S and Model X are expected to feature “ two new battery types ” to complement the Plaid three-motor powertrain. Heaven only knows what that means if you remember the S has a capacity of 100. But wait, there’s more!The interior of the S and X is likely to switch from a vertical touchscreen to a horizontal setup, mirroring the design of the 3 and Y. This change may also translate to fewer physical buttons, a cost-cutting measure that works rather nicely in the Model 3 and Model Y because it’s a minimalist design.